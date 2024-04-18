 Bengaluru YouTuber arrested for faking ‘24-hour-stay’ inside airport for vlog: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru YouTuber arrested for faking ‘24-hour-stay’ inside airport for vlog: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 09:04 AM IST

The accused bought an Air India ticket to Chennai from Bengaluru to get into the airport but did not take the flight.

Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old YouTuber for allegedly spending more than 24 hours in the airport to record videos without being caught, said a report in The Indian Express. The accused bought an Air India ticket to Chennai from Bengaluru to get into the airport but did not take the flight.

According to the report, Vikas Gowda did YouTube vlogs and decided to do an airport vlog by staying there for 24 hours. He bought a ticket and entered the airport at 12.06pm on April 7 and started recording videos claiming that he is not going to get caught. In the video, Vikas cast aspersions on the security arrangements in place and said that he was never questioned by any police official, even after staying there for 24 hours.

However, police revealed that Vikas did not stay in the airport for 24 hours. “Our investigation revealed that Vikas only spent four to five hours inside the airport and not for 24 hours. He said that he did it for the publicity and views of his channel.”

Vikas has been booked under section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 448 (house of trespass) of the Indian Penal Code. However, he was later released on bail and was asked to attend later for questioning.

 

