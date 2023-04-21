Congress's ‘40% commission’ dig as PM Modi dials Karnataka BJP's Eshwarappa

The Congress on Friday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa, claiming the latter is accused of demanding a 40% commission and was forced to resign over corruption charges. Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa.(PTI file)

Modi's call to Eshwarappa comes days after the BJP had denied the Shivamogga ticket to Eshwarappa’s son in the Karnataka assembly election scheduled for the next month. In the phone conversation with Eshwarappa, Modi is said to have praised the BJP leader and promised that the party will always be with him.

Reacting to the development, the Congress tweeted, “PM Modi congratulating BJP leader Eshwarappa for not rebelling despite being denied a BJP ticket is unacceptable! This man is accused of demanding a 40% commission and was forced to resign over corruption charges after a BJP worker, Santosh Patil, committed suicide. By praising such corrupt leaders, the BJP is sending a clear message that it endorses corruption and illegal activities."

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also took to Twitter to attack Modi.

“Such a stampede has taken place in Karnataka BJP that everyone is running away leaving it - and now Prime Minister Modi himself has to call Eshwarappa and beg him not to leave. Let us also tell that this is the same Eshwarappa on whom BJP worker Santosh Patil committed suicide by accusing him of 40% commission. After this, the Karnataka Contractor's Association had written a letter to the Prime Minister about 40% commission. But Prime Minister does not have any special problem with corruption, that's why lice will not crawl on his ears and ED, CBI, Income Tax nobody wasted their time on Karnataka's corruption,” Shrinate tweeted.

“The voices of rebellion are so strong in Karnataka that more than 40 rebels are in the fray in front of the BJP. Now these corrupt people are being pacified by calling them. Did the same thing in Himachal as well - remember the result, don't you? These 40% commissionaires will settle for less than 40,” she added.

Eshwarappa said he did not expect Modi's call. "It inspires me to win Shivamogga city and we’ll try all possibilities to bring the BJP government back in Karnataka. It’s not something special I have done. I told the same to PM Modi,” Eshwarappa said.

Eshwarappa, a former deputy chief minister, had recently conveyed to the party’s central leadership his decision to retire from electoral politics, and had requested to not consider fielding him in the assembly polls from Shivamogga.

The five-time MLA from the seat, however, had sought the ticket for his son KE Kantesh.

