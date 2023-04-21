PM Modi calls up former minister KS Eshwarappa after son denied ticket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa amid rumours of a tiff between the latter and the party after his son KE Kantesh was denied a ticket to contest in the upcoming May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka. The BJP leader had denied internal conflict with the party on Thursday. (HT PHOTO.)

The BJP leader had denied internal conflict with the party on Thursday and clarified that he is angry, but that he will direct the anger towards those who quit the BJP to join rival parties.

However, he was in for a surprise after he received a call from PM Modi. Assuring the PM that the party will gain victory in the crucial polls, Eshwarappa can be heard asking for Modi's blessings. “It feels great that you called an ordinary worker like me,” he says.

“I didn't expect his (PM) call, it inspires me to win Shivamogga city and we'll try all possibilities to bring the BJP govt back in Karnataka. It’s not something special I have done. I have told the same to PM,” the former minister told media at a gathering on Friday.

Eshwarappa, a former deputy chief minister, had recently backed out from contesting in the May 10 election and announced his retirement from electoral politics. He conveyed to the party’s high command to not consider fielding him in the assembly polls from Shivamogga, but sought a ticket for his son KE Kantesh instead. After this was denied, speculations of a tiff between the former minister and the BJP arose.

“I am not angry with BJP... those who have left BJP have to be brought back. We have to bring them back to BJP who are angry with our party and joined Congress. BJP will win and form government with an absolute majority,” he said yesterday. Eshwarappa resigned as a minister last year after being accused of abetting suicide in contractor Santhosh Patil death case.