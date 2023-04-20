‘I'm not angry': Former minister KS Eshwarappa denies tiff with BJP after son denied ticket

BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa on Thursday denied internal conflict with the party after his son was denied a ticket in the upcoming assembly polls, due to be held on May 10, for which counting will be on May 13. The leader clarified that he is angry, but that he will direct the anger towards those who quit the BJP to join rival parties. Eshwarappa had resigned as a minister last year after being accused of abetting suicide in the Santhosh Patil death case.

“I am not angry with BJP... those who have left BJP have to be brought back. We have to bring them back to BJP who are angry with our party and joined Congress,” the BJP leader told news agency ANI.

He exuded confidence in the party and said, “BJP will win and form government with an absolute majority.”

Eshwarappa, a former deputy chief minister, had recently backed out from contesting in the May 10 election and announced his retirement from electoral politics. He conveyed to the party’s high command to not consider fielding him in the assembly polls from Shivamogga, but sought a ticket for his son KE Kantesh instead.

After this was denied, speculations of a tiff between the former minister and the BJP arose.

Addressing the same, the party's candidate from Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency, Mahesh Tenginkai said, “Eshwarappa ji is not angry at all, he is a great leader, he is always with BJP and his son has not been given a ticket, it doesn't matter. Even today in nomination, Eshwarappa ji will be with me and everyone is going to see that.”

