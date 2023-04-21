Home / India News / ‘Inspires me to win Shivamogga city’: BJP leader Eshwarappa after PM Modi’s call

‘Inspires me to win Shivamogga city’: BJP leader Eshwarappa after PM Modi’s call

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 21, 2023 01:03 PM IST

In the telephonic conversation with Eshwarappa, the Prime Minister is said to have praised the BJP leader and promised that the party will always be with him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa.

Eshwarappa had recently conveyed to the party’s central leadership his decision to retire from electoral politics. (KS Eshwarappa | Twitter)
This development comes days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had denied the Shivamogga ticket to Eshwarappa’s son.

In the phone conversation with Eshwarappa, the Prime Minister is said to have praised the BJP leader and promised that the party will always be with him.

“I didn’t expect his (PM Modi) call. It inspires me to win Shivamogga city and we’ll try all possibilities to bring the BJP government back in Karnataka. It’s not something special I have done. I told the same to PM Modi,” Eshwarappa said.

Eshwarappa, a former deputy chief minister, had recently conveyed to the party’s central leadership his decision to retire from electoral politics, and had requested to not consider fielding him in the assembly polls from Shivamogga.

The five-time MLA from the seat, however, had sought the ticket for his son KE Kantesh.

Reacting on the same, Eshwarappa on Thursday said he was not angry with the BJP, and expressed confidence that the party will form government with an absolute majority.

“I am not angry with BJP. Those who have left the BJP have to be brought back. We have to bring them back to the BJP who are angry with our party and joined the Congress. The BJP will win and form the government with an absolute majority,” he said.

