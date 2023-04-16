Home / India News / Daily brief: In Atiq murder case, shooter Arun remains a mystery to his villagers, and all the latest news

Daily brief: In Atiq murder case, shooter Arun remains a mystery to his villagers, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2023 09:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Atiq murder case: Son of chaat seller, shooter Arun remains a mystery to Kasganj villagers

Born in Panipat (Haryana), Arun Maurya rarely visited the Kadarwadi village in Kasganj where his father Deepak Kumar ran a chaat stall. Early on Sunday morning, his family -- including his father, mother and sister -- also left the village in a hurry. Read more

Delhi-NCR to get relief from scorching heat, rainfall likely soon

Delhi-NCR is expected to get a relief from the scorching heat soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall starting April 18. Read more

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s uncle for murder of his another uncle

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Y S Bhaskar Reddy, uncle of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with the alleged murder of his another uncle and former member of Parliament (MP) Y S Vivekananda Reddy. Read more

Venkatesh Iyer breaks KKR's 15-year century drought; first since McCullum's historic 158* in IPL 2008 opener

Venkatesh Iyer became the first Kolkata Knight Riders player since Brendon McCullum to score a century in the Indian Premier League. Read more

Avengers director Joe Russo wants to promote Indian cinema globally: 'Thank God for movies like RRR'

Joe Russo, along with his brother Anthony Russo, has directed several big Hollywood films including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and The Gray Man. Read more

Huma Qureshi’s dress and blazer look is all about glam and sass

Huma Qureshi is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
murder cbi rainfall india meteorological department relief indian premier league huma qureshi kkr venkatesh iyer joe russo century uncle brendon mccullum avengers jagan reddy
