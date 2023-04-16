Atiq murder case: Son of chaat seller, shooter Arun remains a mystery to Kasganj villagers

AGRA Born in Panipat (Haryana), Arun Maurya rarely visited the Kadarwadi village in Kasganj where his father Deepak Kumar ran a chaat stall. Early on Sunday morning, his family -- including his father, mother and sister -- also left the village in a hurry. They were probably wary of probable police action after finding out that Arun, with two others, shot Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf from close range late on Saturday evening. Police team deployed in Kadarwadi village of Kasganj. (HT Photo)

By the time police reached the village to enquire more about Arun’s background, his family had already left. On asking around, it was found out that the locals too didn’t know anything about Arun as he hardly interacted with anyone during his occasional visits to the village. He primarily lived with his grandfather in Panipat.

“We do not know much about Arun Maurya. All we can say for sure is that he lived with his grandfather Mathura Prasad in Panipat,” said Prabhat Kumar Saxena, an elderly resident of Kadarwadi village. He added, “Arun’s father Deepak Kumar Maurya lives in the village and earns his livelihood by selling chaat. Arun has a brother and a sister. He had last come to the village one-and-a-half years ago. This is all we know about him.”

Arun’s father Deepak had also shifted to Panipat to work in an agricultural land about 20 years ago but about eight years ago, he returned to Kadarwadi. However, Arun preferred to stick with his grandfather in Panipat. Meanwhile, a woman resident of nearby Baghel Pukhta village, claiming to be the aunt of Arun, has claimed that he lived with her for some time during his childhood days.

Further probe is ongoing to ascertain his background story.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON