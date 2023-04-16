Home / India News / Delhi-NCR to get relief from scorching heat, rainfall likely soon

Delhi-NCR to get relief from scorching heat, rainfall likely soon

BySreelakshmi B
Apr 16, 2023

Delhi-NCR is expected to receive relief from the scorching heart as rain is expected to hit parts of the city between April 18th-April 20th.

Delhi-NCR is expected to get a relief from the scorching heat soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall starting April 18. “A western disturbance is approaching Delhi-NCR. Significant activity is not expected during the day on the 18th but light rain or drizzle is likely at night. Thunderstorm and light rain is expected on the 19th and some impact might be seen on 20th as well,” IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said.

Rainfall is expected to bring relief to the scorching city heat.(HT File Photo)

States like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan are also expected to receive light drizzle at the same time, the weather agency said. Moreover, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir will also receive heavy rainfall.

The national capital region is experiencing severe heatwave conditions at present. According to the IMD, the temperature in Delhi exceeded 40 degrees Celsius for the first time this year on Saturday.

The Safdarjung observatory - the base station for the city - logged a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius (°C), which is four degrees above normal for this time of the year, and 1.1 degrees higher than the 39.4°C reading on Friday.

The weather is expected to remain the same for the next two days.

According to the weekly prediction put out by the IMD higher temperatures will remain at about 40°C on Sunday, while the lower will be around 20°C.

rainfall delhi heatwave
