India Meteorological Department's Twitter account hacked

The Twitter account of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been hacked on Saturday. “In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 2 hours!” the hackers tweeted from the handle.

The hackers tweeted this from the IMD handle.

Several other tweets were also posted from the account tagging several accounts. The IMD has 246.6K followers at present.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the hacking.

This comes at a time when the IMD handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in parts of India.

"The Twitter handle has been hacked and we are trying to restore it," IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

