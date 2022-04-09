Home / India News / India Meteorological Department's Twitter account hacked
India Meteorological Department's Twitter account hacked

This comes at a time when the IMD handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in parts of India.
The hacked Twitter account of the IMD.
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 09:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Twitter account of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been hacked on Saturday. “In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 2 hours!” the hackers tweeted from the handle.

The hackers tweeted this from the IMD handle.
Several other tweets were also posted from the account tagging several accounts. The IMD has 246.6K followers at present.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the hacking.

"The Twitter handle has been hacked and we are trying to restore it," IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

