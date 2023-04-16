Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Huma Qureshi’s dress and blazer look is all about glam and sass

In a nude bodycon dress and a black blazer, Huma raised the oomph quotient on Instagram as she shared the slew of pictures from the photoshoot.

Huma Qureshi is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual attires to showing us how to deck up in festive colours and ensuring that the limelight never leaves the side, Huma can do it all. The actor can also top the glam charts in stunning power suits and show us how to ace the ultimate boss babe look. Huma's sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored by her fans for all the right reasons. The actor ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes with every post that she makes on her social media handles.

ALSO READ: Huma Qureshi raises the fashion bar in shimmer bralette and matching slit skirt

Huma, a day back, shared a string of pictures of herself on her Instagram profile and showed us how to ace a formal look and top the fashion game with a stunning ensemble. Playing muse to fashion designer houses H:ours and Massimo Dutti, Huma picked a nude dress and a black blazer from the shelves of the designer houses. Featuring a halter neckline, the nude bodycon dress hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. The dress came with a tie detail on one side of the waist and featured a thigh high slit. Huma added more oomph to her look with the long black blazer with lapel collars as she posed for the photoshoot. “Waiting for Godot,” Huma captioned her pictures.

Huma further accessorised her look for the day in statement diamond earrings and multiple finger rings from the shelves of House of Shikha. Huma, styled by fashion stylist Dhruv Aditya Dave, wore her tresses in a curly look and a messy bun as she looked stunning as ever. Assisted by makeup artist Ajay Vishwasrao, Huma decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

