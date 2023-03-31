Huma Qureshi is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps serving fashion goals for her fans with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. From casual ensembles to formal attires to glimpses of her festive diaries in ethnic attires and stunning six yards of grace, Huma keeps setting the fashion bar higher with the snippets from her fashion photoshoots. huma's sense of sartorial fashion is well reflected in the attire that she chooses for her photoshoots. With every ensemble, Huma ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. The actor, a day back, gave us major casual fashion goals in a stunning co-ord set. Huma Qureshi gives twist to casual fashion in a co-ord set(Instagram/@iamhumaq)

Huma drove our midweek blues far away with a string of pictures of herself looking gorgeous as ever in a casual co-ord set. The actor played muse to fashion designer houses Zara and KH House of Khaddar and picked a black cropped top, a pair of black trousers and a green jacket from the shelves of the designer houses. Huma looked sharp in the black cropped top and the high-waisted pair of flared black trousers. She added the necessary pop of colours to her look with a green jacket featuring monochrome stripes on the collars, sleeves and the cuffs. The actor declared her love for the colour green with a green heart emoticon in the caption as she shared the pictures with her Instagram family. Take a look:

Huma further accessorised her look for the day in sleek golden earrings and multiple finger rings from the house of Myrha. She added black stilettos to her look and aced it to perfection. Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Huma wore her tresses into a ponytail and left a few strands around her face open, with a middle part. Assisted by makeup artist Krisann Figueiredo, Huma decked up in nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of red lipstick.

