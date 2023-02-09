Huma Quereshi's glam avatar in sheer saree and sleeveless blouse is must-have for this wedding season

Actor Huma Qureshi is known for her impeccable sense of style. She effortlessly combines professionalism with fashion in her pantsuits, while also knowing how to have a good time in stylish dresses. She inspires fans with her stunning outfits, demonstrating how to look fabulous for any occasion. She once again raised the bar for fashion with her latest photoshoot. The actress can be seen donning a stunning black sheer saree and sleeveless blouse, serving all the ladies with a perfect look for upcoming weddings.

On Wednesday, the actress gave her fans a midweek treat by sharing her gorgeous pictures on Instagram and captioned it "Black swan". The post shows Huma flaunting the six yards of wonder and looking gorgeous. Don't forget to take fashion notes from the star to style sheer sarees. Scroll down to see all her glam pics. (Also read: Huma Qureshi, in a monochrome gown, poses with her date. Guess who?)

Huma's six yards, made from see-through fabric, come in black and gold shades. The saree features an intricate golden sequin pattern, feathered detailing borders and elaborate applique work. Her beautiful attire is from the shelves of ace designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and she traditionally styled it, letting the pallu fall from her shoulders.

The actress paired her saree with a black-coloured sleeveless tube blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. Her blouse perfectly complemented her heavy work saree. In the end, Huma chose statement golden pearl drop earrings, silver diamond rings and a middle-sized golden bag with tassels to accessorise her glam look. Additionally, dark kohled smokey eye makeup with pink glittery eye shadow, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, glossy peach lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and sharp contouring rounded off the glam picks. Assisted by hair stylist Rakshanda Irani, she wore her tresses in a clean bun.

Huma struck glamorous poses for the camera dressed in her black saree. As wedding season is upon us, Huma's attire is a perfect inspiration for your bestie's cocktail party. Pick a sheer shimmery saree, style it like the diva and you will be ready to make head turns.

