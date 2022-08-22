Daily brief: Kejriwal cites Jain’s arrest amid battle over CBI lens on Sisodia, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘If he was corrupt…’: Kejriwal cites Jain’s arrest amid battle over CBI lens on Sisodia

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed the BJP-led central government over the cases registered against party leaders and his ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said “they arrested Jain by making a false case”. “If he was corrupt, I would have fired him, but he is not,” the Delhi chief minister said. Read more

Priyanka Chaturvedi's cryptic tweet after Manish Sisodia's 'I am Rajput' comment

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, in a cryptic tweet, took a swipe at Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia after he dragged his caste in the ongoing AAP versus BJP verbal war over the excise policy in the national capital as the latter on Monday claimed that he received a message from the BJP to leave the AAP and join the saffron party. Read more

Watch: Deepak Chahar shoots unexpected 'Mankad' warning to ZIM opener, knocks over bails at non-striker's end in 3rd ODI

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in March of this year made a number of revisions to the existing rules of play. One of the major amendments was moving the running-out of non-striker from ‘Unfair Play’ to Law 38, which concerns ‘Run Out’. The mode of dismissal, more commonly known as ‘Mankad’, was used by a number of bowlers including India's Ravichandran Ashwin, which triggered a vociferous debate if it goes against the 'spirit' of cricket. Read more

Laal Singh Chaddha box office: Aamir Khan's film witnesses 'insane drop' on second weekend, earns only ₹4.65 crore

Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha continues to struggle at the box office and there’s no sign of improvement. On its second weekend, the film managed to collect just ₹4.65 crore in India. While the numbers aren’t looking any good, it’s negligibly better than Akshay Kumar’s film Raksha Bandhan, which made a total of ₹4 crore in the same time period. Read more

Warning signs and tips to handle anxious attachment in dating

Anxious attachment style usually develops as a result of a parent or primary caretaker who was unpredictable in their connection, not emotionally attuned, and may have been neglected or abandoned. This results in the child not knowing what response to expect and so being in a state of chronic stress and fear around their connection to their parent. As an adult, this can show up as being insecure about your romantic relationships and feeling fear that this person will not be there for you, a deep fear of abandonment. Read more