Priyanka Chaturvedi's cryptic tweet after Manish Sisodia's 'I am Rajput' comment

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, in a cryptic tweet, took a swipe at Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia after he dragged his caste in the ongoing AAP versus BJP verbal war over the excise policy in the national capital as the latter on Monday claimed that he received a message from the BJP to leave the AAP and join the saffron party.

"I have received a message from the BJP - leave the AAP and join the BJP. We will ensure that all cases lodged by the CBI and the ED against you are closed... My reply to the BJP - I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Reacting to the development, Chaturvedi, without mentioning Sisodia, wondered when the practice of calling oneself an Indian ended.

"Now, someone is Rajput. Someone says he is Tyagi. Some say Hindu and some say Christian. When did the practice of calling oneself as an Indian end?" she tweeted in Hindi.

अब कोई राजपूत है

तो कोई कहे वह है त्यागी ,

कोई कहे हिंदू तो कोई बताए ईसाई।



अपने आप को भारतीय कहने की प्रथा कब से ख़त्म हुई? — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) August 22, 2022

The AAP leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

Thousands of members of the Tyagi community held a mahapanchayat Uttar Pradesh's on Sunday in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi, alleging that he is a victim of a conspiracy.

On August 9, Shrikant was arrested from Meerut after he remained absconding for four days following an FIR against him for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B. He had claimed to be a BJP functionary but the party denied any links with him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON