Laal Singh Chaddha box office: Aamir Khan's film witnesses 'insane drop' on second weekend, earns only 4.65 crore

bollywood
Published on Aug 22, 2022 07:34 PM IST

Laal Singh Chaddha box office: Aamir Khan's film has plummeted to new lows at the box office on its second weekend with experts predicting it is nearing the end of its run.

A still image of Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan from Laal Singh Chaddha.
A still image of Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan from Laal Singh Chaddha.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha continues to struggle at the box office and there’s no sign of improvement. On its second weekend, the film managed to collect just 4.65 crore in India. While the numbers aren’t looking any good, it’s negligibly better than Akshay Kumar’s film Raksha Bandhan, which made a total of 4 crore in the same time period. (Also read: Not Laal Singh Chaddha or Dobaaraa, Telugu film Karthikeya 2 is ruling Hindi box office right now)

Released in the same week, Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha are predicted to rake around 60 crore and 45-46 crore net mark. According to boxofficeindia.com, Aamir’s film remained ‘dull’ with a total of 55 crore haul so far. On its second weekend—Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it collected 1.25, 1.50 and 1.90 respectively.

Meanwhile, Raksha Bandhan has earned 41.6 crore till now. Going by the reports, it collected only 1 crore on Friday, 1.20 crore on Saturday and 1.80 crore on Sunday.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. The film opened at 11.70 crore, and performed underwhelmingly ever since.

The film made around 49 crore on its first week. Talking about the box office fate, Mona Singh previously told Hindustan Times, “I am not a filmy person and don’t understand box office at all. This is the third film of my life. What is so satisfying is whoever has seen the film has only good things to say about it. That is what I take from it. I don’t want to think about the short term things like how much money it made, that’s beyond me. I am sure I am part of a movie which will be remembered for a very long time.”

Topics
aamir khan box office akshay kumar + 1 more
aamir khan box office akshay kumar
