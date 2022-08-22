‘If he was corrupt…’: Kejriwal cites Jain’s arrest amid battle over CBI lens on Sisodia

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed the BJP-led central government over the cases registered against party leaders and his ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said “they arrested Jain by making a false case”. “If he was corrupt, I would have fired him, but he is not,” the Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal further said that they now want to send Sisodia, Delhi deputy chief minister, to jail. “They are doing this to stop the good work related to education and health in Delhi,” he added.

Also read: Excise policy row: CBI got President's approval before booking Manish Sisodia

Jain was arrested on May 30 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and has been in judicial custody since the past two months. Last week, the Delhi high court reserved its order on a plea seeking his disqualification as a lawmaker on the grounds of him allegedly being of “unsound mind”.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named Sisodia as an accused in an FIR registered in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22. On Friday, the CBI raided the home of Sisodia and 30 other locations.

Also read: In Delhi, 12 IAS officers transferred hours after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

As the BJP vs AAP battle intensified, Sisodia on Monday said the BJP had reached out to him as the CBI stepped up the probe in the excise policy case. The Delhi education minister said he had received an offer from the saffron camp to cause a split in the AAP and join their side in exchange of getting all CBI and ED cases against him closed.