In Delhi, 12 IAS officers transferred hours after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, 12 IAS officers were transferred within the Delhi government on Friday, hours after a CBI raid at the residence of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy. The reshuffle, however, is not connected to the raids, an official aware of the development said.

Special secretary health and family welfare Udit Prakash Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, against whom lieutenant governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena recently recommended to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to take action for allegedly accepting ₹50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, has been transferred to administrative reforms department as its special secretary, according to a posting order issued by the services department.

Among the transferred and posted officers Vijendra Singh Rawat, a 2007-batch IAS officer, will succeed Rai as a new special secretary of the health and family welfare department. He will also hold the additional charge of director (planning).

Also Read | CBI raids Manish Sisodia: Delhi’s liquor sector reform, and where it went wrong

Jitendra Narain (1990-batch IAS) has been made the chairman and managing director of Delhi Finance Corporation. IAS officer Vivek Pandey, currently posted as secretary administrative reforms, has been appointed as secretary (IT) and given additional charge of MD (GSDL) and director (UTCS).

Ashish Madhaorao More (2005-batch IAS) has been given the additional charge of secretary (services) besides discharging his duties as secretary (GAD) and staff officer to the chief secretary. Shurbir Singh, 2004-batch IAS officer, will continue as chairman of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board and has been given additional charge of secretary (power).

IAS officer Garima Gupta has been given the additional charge of special secretary (transport), and she will continue to be secretary social welfare besides holding some other charges.

Kalyan Sahai Meena, 2010-batch IAS officer who is currently posted as special secretary administrative reforms, has been made special secretary of the urban development department.

Sonal Swaroop (2012-batch IAS), currently posted as additional commissioner in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, has been appointed as the special secretary to the L-G, according to the order.