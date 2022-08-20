In Delhi, 12 IAS officers transferred hours after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia
Special secretary health and family welfare Udit Prakash Rai, against whom L-G VK Saxena recently recommended to the MHA to take action, has been transferred to the administrative reforms department as its special secretary.
In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, 12 IAS officers were transferred within the Delhi government on Friday, hours after a CBI raid at the residence of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy. The reshuffle, however, is not connected to the raids, an official aware of the development said.
Special secretary health and family welfare Udit Prakash Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, against whom lieutenant governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena recently recommended to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to take action for allegedly accepting ₹50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, has been transferred to administrative reforms department as its special secretary, according to a posting order issued by the services department.
Among the transferred and posted officers Vijendra Singh Rawat, a 2007-batch IAS officer, will succeed Rai as a new special secretary of the health and family welfare department. He will also hold the additional charge of director (planning).
Jitendra Narain (1990-batch IAS) has been made the chairman and managing director of Delhi Finance Corporation. IAS officer Vivek Pandey, currently posted as secretary administrative reforms, has been appointed as secretary (IT) and given additional charge of MD (GSDL) and director (UTCS).
Ashish Madhaorao More (2005-batch IAS) has been given the additional charge of secretary (services) besides discharging his duties as secretary (GAD) and staff officer to the chief secretary. Shurbir Singh, 2004-batch IAS officer, will continue as chairman of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board and has been given additional charge of secretary (power).
IAS officer Garima Gupta has been given the additional charge of special secretary (transport), and she will continue to be secretary social welfare besides holding some other charges.
Kalyan Sahai Meena, 2010-batch IAS officer who is currently posted as special secretary administrative reforms, has been made special secretary of the urban development department.
Sonal Swaroop (2012-batch IAS), currently posted as additional commissioner in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, has been appointed as the special secretary to the L-G, according to the order.
Tremors felt in Lucknow as earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hits UP capital
Tremors were felt in Lucknow in the wee hours of Saturday as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the state capital. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 1.12am on Saturday and lasted for nearly 5 to 8 seconds. The National Centre for Seismology in a tweet said the city's north-northeast area witnessed the most impact. Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Friday.
Bengaluru crime watch: 12 in net for wheeling, dacoity, theft and more
In some of the recent crime news from Bengaluru, police have arrested accused in cases relating to fake documents, theft and wheeling between Thursday - Friday. August 19 Anoop A Shetty, the DCP of Bengaluru's north east division, shared on social media that a person has been arrested by police for creating fake land documents to cheat unsuspecting individuals. August 19 The officer, Anoop Shetty, also revealed another development in Bengaluru's Chikkajala area.
Madras Day 2022: Chennai turns 383, celebrations at Elliot’s beach
Chennai Day 2022: The Greater Chennai Corporation is organising Madras Day celebrations at Elliot's Beach in Besant Nagar as Chennai turns 383 years on Saturday. The celebrations will be held in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry. The entry to the two-day celebration event will commence on Saturday at 3:30 pm.
Janmashtami: 2 die of suffocation at Mathura's Bankey Bihari temple
At least two people died of stampede and suffocation, while several people were taken to the hospital at the Bankey Bihari temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura during midnight celebrations of Janmashtami. Thousands of devotees thronged the famous Banke Bihari to offer prayers and participate in the rituals, leaving very little room to breathe. The incident happened at around 2am during Mangla Arti at the temple. Devotees were seen dancing in the midnight celebrations.
Complaint against Amazon over 'obscene' Radha-Krishna painting
Boycott Amazon started trending on Twitter as Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Friday claimed that the e-commerce giant was selling 'obscene' paintings of Radha-Krishna. A memorandum was submitted to Bengaluru's Subramanya Nagar police station requesting action against the e-commerce giant, the organisation said. The painting was also available on the website of Exotic India, the organisation claimed, under the Janmashtami sale. Janmashtami was observed on August 18 and 19.
