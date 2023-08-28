Daily brief: ‘This is 2G party’, says Pawan Khera on Amit Shah's ‘4G’ jibe at Congress & all the latest news

‘This is 2G party’: Pawan Khera on Amit Shah's ‘4G’ jibe at Congress Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday hit back at Union home minister Amit Shah over the latter's ‘4G’ jibe at the Congress. Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Telangana's Khammam, Shah had taken a swipe at Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). Read More Congress leader Pawan Khera(ANI)

Who actually killed Osama Bin Laden? A tale of two Navy Seals

While the military never violates the code of secrecy, it seems former Navy Seals Matt Bissonnette and Robert O'Neill are done with all things Navy. The two have been in a decade-long battle to claim the spot of who really killed the terrorist Osama Bin Laden. Read More

Makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer to alter scene with contract killer wearing a Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey

A legal case between Sun Pictures, the makers of Rajinikanth's new film Jailer, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Indian Premiere League team, has come to an end. A Bar & Bench report states that the Jailer producers have agreed to alter the scene in which a contract killer is seen wearing the RCB jersey. Read More

Dengue prevention diet: Foods to eat and avoid for boosting immunity and preventing infection

Dengue cases have been increasing at an exponential rate this year across the country due to incessant rains, waterlogging and floods. It is important to build immunity against the disease by doing regular exercise, sleeping adequately and eating a nutritious diet. Read More

‘No way you won’t play for India’: How Yuvraj Singh fast-tracked Rohit Sharma's comeback after 2011 WC snub

The 2011 World Cup snub was a big setback for India captain Rohit Sharma. In a squad that featured the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and a young Virat Kohli, veteran Indian opener Rohit failed to find a place for himself as the Mumbai batter was overlooked by selectors for the ICC World Cup 2011. Read More

