‘No way you won’t play for India’: How Yuvraj Singh fast-tracked Rohit Sharma's comeback after 2011 WC snub

The 2011 World Cup snub was a big setback for India captain Rohit Sharma. In a squad that featured the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and a young Virat Kohli, veteran Indian opener Rohit failed to find a place for himself as the Mumbai batter was overlooked by selectors for the ICC World Cup 2011. Under magnanimous MS Dhoni, India ended its long-standing World Cup drought as the Men In Blue lifted the famous trophy at the time. Yuvraj had fast-tracked Rohit's sensational comeback after the 2011 World Cup snub(PTI-Getty Images)

In a tournament where Dhoni masterminded India's second World Cup title triumph, Rohit had to miss out on a highly successful campaign of the Men In Blue. Interestingly, it was none other than Yuvraj, who reached out to Rohit when the Hitman was going through a rough time. The legendary all-rounder had called Rohit to his room and the 2011 World Cup winner also took the star batter for dinner.

‘I remember Yuvi calling me to his room’

Speaking to news agency PTI in the lead-up to the Asia Cup, Indian skipper Rohit recalled how Yuvraj fast-tracked his sensational comeback after the 2011 World Cup snub. "I was sad and sitting in my room and didn't know what to do next. I remember Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) calling me to his room and taking me out for dinner. He explained to me how it feels when you are left out. He told me, 'the best thing is that you have so many years in-front of you. As we play in the World Cup, you take this chance to work hard on your game, skills and make a comeback. There is no way that you won't play for India or not get a chance to play in the World Cup'," Rohit recalled.

A run-fest 2019 World Cup for Hitman

The senior batter had a blockbuster campaign with India in the 2019 World Cup. Rohit emerged as the leading run-getter in the previous One Day International (ODI) World Cup. The 36-year-old smashed 648 runs for Team India in the 2019 World Cup. India captain Rohit registered centuries against South Africa, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the celebrated tournament at the time. The Hitman had shattered Kumar Sangakkara's massive feat by scoring a record five tons for India at the World Cup.

"I went back to the drawing board, worked hard and immediately after the World Cup, I made a comeback and it has been good since then. Since this is me, who has gone through this emotion, no one can tell me that "easier said than done". I have faced exclusion in a World Cup, and I know how it exactly feels,” added Rohit, who will lead India in the 2023 edition of the World Cup.

