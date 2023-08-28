Makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer to alter scene with contract killer wearing a Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey

A legal case between Sun Pictures, the makers of Rajinikanth's new film Jailer, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Indian Premiere League team, has come to an end. A Bar & Bench report states that the Jailer producers have agreed to alter the scene in which a contract killer is seen wearing the RCB jersey. (Also Read: Jailer box office collection day 18: Houseful shows on 3rd Sunday make Rajinikanth film cross ₹600 crore mark worldwide)

What's the case about?

Rajinikanth's Jailer has a contentious reference to Royal Challengers Bangalore

In a scene from Jailer, a character who is a contract killer is spotted wearing an RCB jersey. He also makes derogatory and sexist remarks on a woman character. The counsel for RCB contended in Delhi High Court that the usage of its jersey is without permission and may negatively impact the brand's equity and the rights of its sponsors.

What's the resolution?

The counsels for both sides told the Court that they've agreed to settle the matter outside court and digitally alter the said scene. Sun Pictures assured the Court that it will make the said change in the theatrical version by September 1. Also, it will ensure that the versions on television and OTT platforms also reflect the said change.

The court ordered, “The Defendants as also all parties acting for or on their behalf including their distribution network shall be bound by the above terms and conditions. With effect from 1st September, 2023, in the theatrical depiction of the film Jailer the RCB team jersey shall stand edited/altered. The Defendants shall ensure that after 1st September, 2023, none of the theatres would exhibit the RCB jersey in any form whatsoever. Insofar as television, satellite or any OTT platform is concerned, prior to the release thereof, the altered version of the film shall be broadcasted/telecasted.”

About Jailer

Jailer is a Tamil action comedy directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Tamannaah Bhatia. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film released on August 10 and has made ₹607.29 crore worldwide since then. It's become the second highest grossing Indian film of this year.

