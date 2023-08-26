Rajinikanth celebrates Jailer success as it crosses 300 cr in India, fans trend ‘Thalaivar 170’ for his next film

Rajinikanth finally celebrated the success of his Tamil film Jailer with the film's team after returning from his vacation in the north. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has now crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office. Celebrating the film's success, Rajinikanth cut a special cake in the company of his team members. Jailer has become the highest grossing Tamil film of the year, leaving behind Ponniyin Selvan II. Also read: Jailer box office collection day 16: Rajinikanth film crosses ₹300 crore in India, set to gross ₹600 cr worldwide today Rajinikanth during Jailer celebration.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared two pictures from the Jailer celebration on X, formerly called Twitter, and wrote, “Jailer SUCCESS celebration! The most PROFITABLE Kollywood movie of the year…"

As pictures from the Jailer celebration were shared online, Rajinikanth fans also started trending ‘Thalaivar 170’ on X as rumours of a pooja being held for the mahurat of his next film surfaced online. However, some reports denied the same.

More about Jailer

Jailer had released on August 10, day before Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, which have crossed ₹400 crore and ₹100 crore at the domestic box office, respectively. Jailer is set to cross ₹600 crore worldwide after achieving the feat of ₹300 crore in India. It also stars Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff in special cameos. The ensemble cast of the film includes Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan and Yogi Babu. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Rajinikanth's recent trip

Rajinikanth had left for a spiritual vacation day before Jailer release and visited various temples in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand. Among them were Badrinath Temple in Chamoli and Ram Janambhoomi and Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. He returned to Chennai few days back.

Rajinikanth's new film

He is now set to begin shooting of his 170th film. TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame is set to direct the film tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil and Sharwanand. The official muhurat was reportedly planned for August 26 but new updates on the same are yet to come.

