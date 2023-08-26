Gadar 2 box office collection day 15: Sunny Deol film mints 6.7 crore on third Friday, takes total to 425.8 crore

Gadar 2, which recently entered the ₹400 crore club at the domestic box office, is now inching towards crossing the ₹500 crore mark. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly ₹7 crore on its third Friday. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film released in theatres on August 11. Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. (Also Read | Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh slams Gadar 2 makers) Sunny Deol (left) in a still from Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 has earned ₹6.70 crore nett in India on its fifteenth day, as per early estimates. The week one collection of the film was ₹284.63 crore, while it minted ₹134.47 crore in week two. The film has, so far, earned ₹425.80 crore nett in India.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2, produced by Zee Studios, is a sequel to the popular movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001. The movie was set during the 1947 Indian Partition, starring Sunny Deol as the truck driver Tara and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh is seen crossing the border in a risky attempt to save his son, Utkarsh Sharma, who is held captive in Pakistan.

Recently, Sunny Deol celebrated the success of his film. He along with his brother and actor Bobby Deol attended the success party of the film in Mumbai. Earlier, Sunny had also attended the special screening of his movie London.

Gadar 2 screened at New Parliament House

The film's team recently hosted a special screening of the film in the New Parliament House, New Delhi for the Lok Sabha members. The first screening​ of Gadar 2 started at 11 am and will continue for three days, there will be five shows every day for the Lok Sabha members in the New Parliament building. It’s the first time ever that a film will be screened for the Lok Sabha members.

As per news agency ANI, a trade analyst has said that Gadar 2 is sure to challenge the domestic box office collections of Pathaan and Baahubali 2. While Pathaan stands as the highest domestic grosser at ₹543.05 crore, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime domestic collection is ₹510.99.

Sunny Deol's message for fans

As the film minted ₹400 crore, Sunny took to Instagram and shared a video in which he expressed his gratitude to the audience. Sunny said, "Thank you everyone that you liked Gadar 2. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed ₹400 crore and will go further. It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakeena and the whole family. Thank you."

