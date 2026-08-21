Vibe teaser: Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava are no Tiger or Pathaan as they must save nation

After delivering a banger with Madgaon Express as his directorial debut, Kunal Kemmu is back with another caper comedy, titled Vibe. The makers unveiled the film's teaser on Friday. The teaser shows Kunal as a reluctant spy who is unexpectedly trained to defend the nation. Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava in a still from Vibe.

Kunal is no Tiger or Pathaan in Vibe teaser The teaser begins with the tagline, "When the nation is under threat, heroes stand up from within, some heroes are born, some heroes are trained and some heroes are kidnapped..." We then see Kunal and his friend, played by Laapataa Ladies fame Sparsh Shrivastava, getting kidnapped.

Preity Zinta, who is heading the operation, declares that the nation needs Kunal and Sparsh's help. Baffled by the situation, Kunal says, "Agar iss desh ko meri zaroorat hai toh baat already nikal chuki hai (If the nation needs me than things are already not in our control)." He then urges Preity to spare him and send spies like Tiger and Pathaan, referring to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's popular spy blockbusters.

The following trailer shows Kunal clumsily performing various tasks as he tries to take on his unexpected spy duties. The teaser ends with Kunal chiming in with a hilarious reference to Bobby Deol's Soldier, adding another layer of Bollywood humour to the comedy.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Two hapless friends who can barely manage their own lives accidentally stumble upon a terrorist plot and suddenly find themselves responsible for saving the nation despite being completely unprepared for the task."