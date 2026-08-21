‘Deepika Padukone demanded 10% profit’: Spirit producer on why she has to leave Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film

The controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone's exit from Prabhas-starrer Spirit has resurfaced after producer Pranay Reddy Vanga, brother of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, opened up about the casting change. While Deepika's reported eight-hour workday demand had earlier dominated the discussion, Pranay has now said that remuneration, scheduling and other disagreements also contributed to her exit. He has also claimed that details about the film's story and Deepika's character were leaked after the makers started exploring other casting options. Deepika Padukone’s Spirit exit takes fresh turn as producer alleges 10% profit demand, story leak.

What led to Deepika's exit Pranay said talks with Deepika went on for nearly a year and a half, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga keen to cast her in the film. However, the two sides eventually couldn't agree on the terms. He also claimed that the money talks became complicated after Deepika allegedly asked for a share of the film’s profits instead of negotiating only her acting fee.

Speaking to NTV Telugu, Pranay said, “The reason is the same as what was already mentioned. One was remuneration, the second was timing. Apart from that, there are some other reasons too. She demanded 10 percent from the film's profit. Soon after, everything went overboard. See, she can ask for anything. If we are willing to give, we can give. But the economics (budget) should also work out for us. We thought that it was not working.”

Pranay clarified that the issue was not just about adding another ₹5-6 crore to Deepika’s fee. He said the makers had to consider the film’s overall budget and felt that the proposed financial terms did not make sense for Spirit.