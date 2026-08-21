Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Twitter review: Fans call Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju's age-gap romance Onam winner over Khalifa

“#BethlehemKudumbaUnit. A fun filled film with good performances from everyone.. comedies worked in most parts. Nivin & Mamitha cute..background score & songs neat,” wrote one X user, adding, “3 Ajith Kumar reference are there, one Kantara reference, interval block was cute.. this film is best watched with packed audience..2nd half felt bit lengthy but nevertheless it’s doesn’t bore!! Overall a GOOD FAMILY ENTERTAINER!! Rating : 3.5/5.”

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Twitter review: Vysakh’s Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Khalifa hit screens on Thursday to lukewarm reviews. In contrast, Premalu director Girish AD’s age-gap romance Bethlehem Kudumba Unit starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, released in theatres this Friday to a good response. Fans have even declared it the ‘Onam winner’ over Khalifa.

“#BethlehemKudumbaUnit - once again, gireesh a.d. makes you fall in love with cinema even more. the best laugh i’ve had this year, with a show-stealing cast. beautiful, beautiful film. mamitha, just wow,” wrote another.

One even called it Girish’s best film so far, writing, “#BethlehemKudumbaUnit. Girish AD's finest film so far, delivering copious amounts of joy all the way, with Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju & the whole ensemble ramping up the fun. VV's music is the icing on the cake. Finally, the wholesome padam (film) we’ve all been waiting for this year!”

An X user even claimed the film was better than Nivin’s previous hit, Sarvam Maya, writing, “BKU – Excellent one. Mamitha again steals the show. Age-gap relationship presented neatly. Nivin, Sangeeth, Suresh Krishna, and Shyam’s comedy scenes worked well. Especially the college fight. Better than Sarvam Maya for me. #BethlehemKudumbaUnit.”