Jailer Twitter review: Rajinikanth's film gets a thunderous response, Hukum wins hearts

Rajinikanth's action film Jailer released in theatres worldwide on Thursday. The film received mostly positive response from reviewers, trade analysts and the general public on Twitter. Directed by Nelson, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Mohanlal. The song Hukum also found a mention in several tweets and started trending on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions to the film. Also read: Jailer movie release live updates Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj was all praise for Jailer. He wrote on Twitter after watching the film, "#Jailer Speechless… Goosebumps... Thalaivaaaa on fire in every frame.. @Nelsondilpkumar extraordinary writing & Loved the Humour all thro @anirudhofficial Special blast @sunpictures cast and crew...Hat's off for Theri Massss Thalaivar Padam (extraordinary performance)."

Film trade analysts on Jailer

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala claimed the film could break several box office records. He tweeted, "#Jailer [4/5] : The OG is Back! RIP All BO Records! If you are a #Thalaivar fan, you will watch 5 to 10 times.. Neutral fan will watch a minimum of 2 times.. #Thalaivar VERITHANAM (terrific) MAX! After #SureshKrishna , Director @Nelsondilpkumar has done the most Mass to #Thalaivar @anirudhofficial Theri Max.. "

Industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan also gave a thumbs up to the film. He wrote in his reaction to Jailer, “This is a MAMMOTH come back from Nelson Dilipkumar after an ultra disastrous outing with Joseph Vijay's #Beast. #Jailer #JailerReview #JailerFDFS.”

More reactions to Jailer

Social media influencer Amutha Bharathi looked impressed with the film. He wrote on Twitter, “#Jailer - Winner [#ABRatings - 3.75/5]. Superb first half & Above average second half. Few Lags in the second half!! It's Superstar #Rajinikanth's one man show. Interval & Climax were Goosebumps. Excellent response for #Mohanlal & #Shivarajkumar extended role. Anirudh BGM & Songs are backbone. Nelson has bounced back stronger this time.”

He further added, "#Jailer - Though #Mohanlal and #Shivarajkumar have less space, their character was well driven. - Had equal mass opening shots like superstar #Rajinikanth - One mass scene. - Climax was a blaster." Praising Vinayakan, he wrote, “#Jailer - Appreciation post for Vinayakan. He carried the negative shade character very well and an interesting play was set up between him & superstar #Rajinikanth. Good finding from Nelson to cast in the movie.”

Movie buff Laxmi Kanth wrote, “#Jailer First Half Review.. - Thalaivar on Full Form..What a Charisma.. What a Energy.. What a swag.. Marana Mass Screen presence.. - Nelson's Screenplay is Interesting and Engaging So Far..- Hero vs Villain Play is Good.. - Anirudh BGM is Thaaru maaru (senseless).. - Vijay Karthik Kannan's Frames are super fresh - Mass Scene Elevations & Dark Humour worked well.. - Stage is Set for second half with a Bang on Interval block..”

For the second half, he added, “#Jailer Second Half Review. - After the Neat First Half, The Film Takes a Completely different Route in Second Half..- It's a Thalaivar show all the way.. He Completely Holds the Attention with his swag & Screen presence…- Anirudh Hukum BGM is a Backbone of the Film- Vinayagan Did a Fine Job.. - Long Crown episode & its Comedy was a Downer. Few Lags & Emotional Connect missing - Flashback & Climax Mass scenes will be a Treat for the fans..- Overall it was a Worth Watchable."

Jailer has Rajinikanth in the role of a jailer named Muthuvel Pandian, hailed as Tiger, for his way of working. He takes it as a challenge to stop a gang from trying to rescue their jailed leader. It boasts of several impressive action scenes.

