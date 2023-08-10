Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Jailer release and review highlights: More shows added in Telugu, Shah Rukh promises to watch film

Jailer release and review highlights: More shows added in Telugu, Shah Rukh promises to watch film

Aug 10, 2023 07:38 PM IST
OPEN APP

Jailer movie release highlights: Rajinikanth's Tamil film released in theatres on Thursday. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia.

Jailer movie release and review highlights: Rajinikanth's much-awaited Tamil film Jailer is now running in theatres across the country. The action-packed film also stars Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan. Here are all the live updates about the film's release. 

Jailer release and review live updates: Rajinikanth is making a comeback after two years.
Jailer release and review live updates: Rajinikanth is making a comeback after two years.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 10, 2023 06:10 PM IST

    Mohanlal shares his pic from Jailer

    Mohanlal also took to Twitter to share a picture of himself from the movie. “#Jailer in cinemas near you,” he wrote.

  • Aug 10, 2023 04:38 PM IST

    'Jailer Blockbuster'

    Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#JailerBlockbuster. All shows going housefull in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Mumbai.. Pan-India BB!'”

  • Aug 10, 2023 03:52 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan wants to watch Jailer

    During an Ask Me Anything session, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan if he will watch Jailer. The actor replied, “Of course I love Rajni sir….Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too.”

  • Aug 10, 2023 03:14 PM IST

    Jailer movie review : Superb first half

    "#Jailer -#RohiniMainScreen. Superb first half.Except Suneel scenes in the second half. It's Superstar #Rajinikanth's one man show. Interval & Climax were Goosebumps. Excellent response for #Mohanlal & #Shivarajkumar extended role. Anirudh BGM are backbone," wrote a person.

  • Aug 10, 2023 02:34 PM IST

    Strong word of mouth for Jailer

    “After a long time, a Tamil movie is getting uniformly positive WOM from all the domestic markets (states) and International markets,” wrote Ramesh Bala in a tweet.

  • Aug 10, 2023 02:13 PM IST

    Jailer gets Dhanush's 'thumbs up'

    Dhanush watched the first day first show of Jailer. Rajinikanth is the father of Dhanush's ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth. As he left the theatre, Dhanush gave a ‘thumbs up’ sign to the media.

  • Aug 10, 2023 01:53 PM IST

    Anirudh sings Hukum in theatre

    A video from a movie theatre shows music director Anirudh singing Hukum. “@anirudhofficial rocked #JailerFDFS at @VettriTheatres with an impromptu performance of #Hukum,” read a tweet.

  • Aug 10, 2023 01:51 PM IST

    Festivities continue

    Tirupur Subramaniam, film distributor and head of Tamil Nadu's Theatre Owners' Association, had told PTI earlier, "It is a Rajinikanth film, of course it will be ushered in with celebrations. We don't have fan shows any more like before, but that is not dampening the spirit of the fans. The movie is being shown in 900 screens across Tamil Nadu and all of them wear a festive look."

  • Aug 10, 2023 01:09 PM IST

    Manobala Vijaybalan reviews Jailer

    “Superstar #Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is Charismatic, Valiant and Indomitable throughout the movie. Huge comeback from Nelson with a gripping story line and magnificent direction. The Film has a Good first half and an extraordinary second half to entertain the audience. Action scenes were terrific. Dark comedy works well. BGM and Music were fabulous. Supporting cast did justice to their roles. This film will sail through the box office storm with ease,” wrote trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan.

  • Aug 10, 2023 12:50 PM IST

    Mohanlal's entry impresses Twitter

    About Mohanlal's cameo, a person wrote on Twitter, “Don't think this man is added to the film only to make the film grand. His scenes in the film are very effective. BGM by #Anirudh & Presentation By #Nelson. The Complete Actor - #Mohanlal. Audiences are in for a treat.”

  • Aug 10, 2023 12:29 PM IST

    Theatre pauses movie

    A theatre in Mumbai had to pause the movie as fan broke into a dance party at Rajinikanth's entry scene.

  • Aug 10, 2023 12:28 PM IST

    Appreciation post for Vinayakan

    #Jailer - Appreciation post for Vianyakan. He carried the negative shade character very well and an interesting play was set up between him & superstar #Rajinikanth. Good finding from Nelson to cast in the movie," read a tweet by critic Amutha Bharathi.

  • Aug 10, 2023 12:25 PM IST

    Haricharan Pudipeddi's review

    Film critic Haricharan Pudipeddi wrote in a tweet, “#Jailer does get a tad long and predictable in the second half but still manages to work on the whole in delivering a satisfying entertainer. Nelson redeems himself strongly and this is the most stylish anyone has presented #Rajinikanth in recent years.”

  • Aug 10, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    Jailer review in Tamil

    'Nelson has beautifully showcased all the Rajini mas moments in his own style. Especially the way he showed Rajini in jailer look was intimidating. Anirudh's music supports the film like a pillar. Though the film falters at some places, Nelson does not disappoint us completely this time.' Read HT's review of Jailer in Tamil here.

  • Aug 10, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    Jailer scenes leaked 

    Some of the fans have filmed videos and clicked photos from the theaters and uploaded them online. In particular, important scenes, the title card and Rajinikanth's entry have been leaked. Seeing this, Rajini fans are furious and are asking not to leak scenes like this.

  • Aug 10, 2023 11:41 AM IST

    Here is Mohanlal's glimpse from Jailer

    Mohanlal plays Mathew in Jailer.
    Mohanlal plays Mathew in Jailer.

    Mohanlal shared his still from Jailer on Twitter and wrote, “#Jailer in cinemas near you!”

  • Aug 10, 2023 11:29 AM IST

    Rajinikanth fan shares love for actor

    An ardent fan of the Robot actor while talking exclusively to ANI shared his excitement and said, “Superstar Rajinikanth is our favourite whom we cannot ignore in any situation. When his films got released no matter what time or day it is we will go for his movies for the opening show for many years.”

  • Aug 10, 2023 11:08 AM IST

    Rajinikanth's Japanese fan comes to Chennai to watch Jailer

    Yasuda Hidetoshi, Rajinikanth fan club leader from  Japan, came from Osaka to watch Jailer in a Chennai theatre. 

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    5 facts about Jailer

    Jailer has much more than Tamannaah Bhatia's hit dance number Kaavaalaa. Here are more facts about the film. Read full story here. 

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:38 AM IST

    Rajinikanth is on a vacation in the Himalayas 

    Rajinikanth is on a spiritual trip in the Himalayas. He was spotted at the Chennai airport before leaving for his trip.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:14 AM IST

    Jailer trivia: Rajinikanth had apologised to Jackie Shroff

    Rajinikanth had apologised to Jackie Shroff for forgetting to say goodbye to him on the set of Jailer. Read full story here. 

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:53 AM IST

    Have you heard these Jailer songs?

    Besides Kaavaalaa, Jailer also has songs like Rathamaarey, Jujubee and Hukum.

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    Here's how Rajinikanth, Tamannaah celebrated shoot wrap

    The team of Jailer had celebrated the film shoot wrap in June with a cake-cutting ceremony. Read full story here. 

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:23 AM IST

    Prayers for Jailer's success

    Rajinikanth's fans offered prayers at Thiruparankundram temple in Madurai for Jailer's success. Read full story here. 

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:14 AM IST

    You can never have enough of Tamannaah's Kaavaalaa

    Tamannaah Bhatia channeled her inner Shakira in the Jailer song Kaavaalaa. Read full story here. 

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:00 AM IST

    Jailer advance booking

    Rajinikanth's film collected more than 19 crore in advance booking. Read full story here. 

  • Aug 10, 2023 08:51 AM IST

    Watch Jailer trailer 

    Jailer's power-packed trailer shows Rajinikanth in an action role once again. 

  • Aug 10, 2023 08:43 AM IST

    It's almost an off day in Chennai, Bengaluru

    As per The Economic Times, offices in Chennai and Bengaluru have given leave to employees to watch Jailer on Thursday. Some have also given free tickets to them. Read full story here. 

  • Aug 10, 2023 08:36 AM IST

    Mohanlal's cameo in Jailer

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has an extended cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer. 

  • Aug 10, 2023 08:32 AM IST

    Jailer gets a grand welcome in Chennai

    Fans of Rajinikanth danced outside theatres as his film Jailer released on Thursday. 

  • Aug 10, 2023 08:30 AM IST

    Jailer releases in theatres 

    Rajinikanth's film Jailer released in theatres on Thursday and fans of the actor welcomed the film with celebrations outside the movie theatres. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajinikanth tamannaah bhatia

Jailer Twitter review: Rajinikanth film gets good response, Hukum wins hearts

tamil cinema
Updated on Aug 10, 2023 01:53 PM IST

Many praised Rajinikanth for his performance in Jailer. The song Hukum was also loved by many and started trending on Twitter.

Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Rajnikanth returns to silver screen with Jailer: Here are 5 facts about the film

Here are some details about Rajinikanth's action film Jailer which is now in theatres. The film has much more than Tamannaah Bhatia's dance number Kaavaalaa.

Rajnikanth in a still from Jailer trailer.
tamil cinema
Published on Aug 10, 2023 10:51 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Jailer release live highlight: More shows added in Telugu, SRK promises to watch

Jailer movie release highlights: Rajinikanth's Tamil film released in theatres on Thursday. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia.

Jailer release and review live updates: Rajinikanth is making a comeback after two years.
tamil cinema
Updated on Aug 10, 2023 07:38 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Jailer advance booking report: Film collects 13 cr in India, 6 cr in US

Rajinikanth is coming back to light up the box office with his latest release, Jailer. As per reports, the film has collected more than ₹19 crore already.

Actors Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia with director Nelson Dilipkumar celebrate after shooting for their upcoming movie Jailer wrapped up.(PTI)
tamil cinema
Published on Aug 09, 2023 01:03 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Fans of Rajinikanth offer special prayers at Madurai temple for Jailer's success

Jailer will release in theatres on August 10. The action-packed entertainer also stars Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah among others.

Rajinikanth in the poster of his upcoming film Jailer.
tamil cinema
Published on Aug 09, 2023 07:36 AM IST
ANI |

Offices down south declare holiday on August 10 for Rajinikanth's Jailer release

Rajinikanth's Jailer will be released on August 10. Buzz around the Tamil film is at an all-time high with offices announcing holiday for Jailer release day.

Rajinikanth in the poster of his upcoming film Jailer.
tamil cinema
Published on Aug 08, 2023 10:21 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Tamannaah Bhatia's fan breaches security to meet her. Watch how she stayed calm

Tamannaah Bhatia, who will next be seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer, ensured she shook hands and posed for a selfie with a fan who breached security at an event.

A Tamannaah Bhatia jumped over barricades to meet her.
tamil cinema
Published on Aug 07, 2023 04:08 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Jackie Shroff reveals why Rajinikanth apologised to him during Jailer shoot

Rajinikanth apologised to Jackie Shroff for forgetting to say goodbye to him on the set of their film Jailer. Jackie praised his humility in a new interview.

Jackie Shroff will be seen with Rajinikanth in Jailer.
tamil cinema
Published on Aug 06, 2023 02:12 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Tamil actor Mohan found dead under mysterious circumstances in Madurai

Tamil actor Mohan, popularly known for playing supporting roles in the comedy genre, died in Madurai.

Tamil actor Mohan (extreme right) with Kamal Haasan and others in a still.
tamil cinema
Published on Aug 05, 2023 08:36 AM IST
ANI |

Jailer Showcase: Rajinikanth takes down goons with a menacing smile. Watch

Sun Pictures has finally released the official trailer of superstar Rajinikanth's next, titled Jailer Showcase. It is set to release in cinemas on August 10.

Superstar Rajinikanth stuns in the Jailer Showcase, released on August 2.
tamil cinema
Published on Aug 02, 2023 08:12 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

SR Prabhu says ‘era of one superstar’ no longer works in films, divides Twitter

Producer SR Prabhu has claimed that the influence of a selected few superstars is over in the film industry. His tweet has since divided users.

Producer SR Prabhu has said that the 'era of superstar' is over.
tamil cinema
Published on Jul 31, 2023 07:43 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

First look of Raghava Lawrence as Vettaiyan Raja from Chandramukhi 2 out

Raghava Lawrence's look as Vettaiyan Raja in Chandramukhi 2 was unveiled by the makers on Monday. Check it out.

Raghava Lawrence's look in Chandramukhi 2.
tamil cinema
Published on Jul 31, 2023 11:26 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sanjay Dutt's first look as Antony Das from Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo unveiled

Leo also features Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The first poster of Leo was unveiled last month.

Sanjay Dutt in a still from Leo.
tamil cinema
Updated on Jul 30, 2023 07:35 AM IST
PTI |

Rajinikanth got calls to replace Nelson in Jailer after Beast faced bad reviews

Both Beast and Jailer have been directed by Nelson. While Vijay starred in Beast, Rajinikanth will headline Jailer.

Rajinikanth will feature in Nelson's Jailer.
tamil cinema
Published on Jul 29, 2023 02:44 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Captain Miller teaser: Dhanush film set in pre-Independence India full of action

Captain Miller teaser: On Dhanush's birthday, the makers dropped the teaser around midnight. The action-packed video offers a better look at his rugged avatar.

Captain Miller teaser shows Dhanush's rugged look in many action-packed sequences.
tamil cinema
Published on Jul 28, 2023 09:07 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out