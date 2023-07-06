Jailer song Kaavaalaa: ‘Shakira’ Tamannaah Bhatia grooves with Rajinikanth. Watch

Shakira es tu? Nope, it's Tamannaah Bhatia but we don't blame you for making that mistake. In her new song Kaavaalaa from the upcoming film Jailer, Tamannaah seems a little too inspired by the Spanish singer, pulling off similar moves in lookalike outfits. Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth come together for a new Jailer song.

Kaavaalaa out now

A new lyric video for the song was launched on Thursday but it showed a bunch of footage from the song, which also stars lead actor Rajinikanth, and some behind-the-scenes clips too. The song is sung by Shilpa Rao with tribal-inspired choreography from Jani Master. Watch it here:

Recently, Tamannaah said she felt blessed about working with Rajinikanth. Expressing happiness about it, Tamannah told ANI, "It is a dream come true to work with him (Rajinikanth). I will always cherish the memories spent on the Jailer set. He gifted me a book on a spiritual journey. It was so thoughtful of him. He had even autographed it."

About Jailer

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer will be out in theatres on August 10. Jailer also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. The project marks Nelson's second collaboration with Sun Pictures post Beast, headlined by Vijay.

Last year, the makers of the film released Rajnikanth's first look poster and treated fans with the news of the commencement of the film's shoot. In the poster, Rajinikanth was seen wearing an off-white shirt and khaki trousers. He was also seen keeping his hands at the back and a full-sleeved off-white shirt.

The film's announcement has left fans excited. It seems like Jailer will be an action thriller. The Lingaa actor has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for this project.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, the film's plot is still under wraps, and it belongs to the action genre. A portion of the film was also shot in Jaisalmer around the same time as Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding there.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON