Jailer advance booking report: Rajinikanth's film collects 13 crore in India, 6 cr in US

Rajinikanth's latest offering Jailer is on track to become one of his biggest hits of all time. Jailer has reportedly already earned more than ₹19 crore in advance bookings and there is still another day to go for release. The film will be out on August 10. (Also read: Offices down south declare holiday on August 10 for Rajinikanth's Jailer release) Actors Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia with director Nelson Dilipkumar celebrate after shooting for their upcoming movie Jailer wrapped up.(PTI)

Advance booking breakdown

As per a report on Sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹12.8 crore in India through advance bookings. Around ₹11.7 crore was collected from the Tamil version of the film and ₹1.1 crore through the Telugu version. In the US, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayan, Jailer has sold 37,000 tickets and collected $ 802,628 ( ₹6.64 crore). It's likely to cross $1 million in advance ticket sales.

As per an HT report, the theatrical rights of Jailer were sold together for ₹123 crore. Out of which ₹60 crore came from Tamil Nadu. In Karnataka, ₹10 crore, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ₹12 crore, and in Kerala ₹5.5 crore. The rest of India got another ₹4 crore.

Jailer cast renumeration

According to social media buzz, Rajinikanth has taken a remuneration of ₹110 crore for this movie. It is reported that Mohanlal, who will appear in a key role, has taken ₹8 crore.

Kannada star Shivraj Kumar also played a pivotal role in the film. Information is doing the rounds that the makers have given him a remuneration of ₹4 crore. Jackie Shroff got ₹4 crore, Tamannaah Bhatia ₹3 crore, Yogi Babu ₹1 crore, Ramya Krishnan ₹80 lakh and Vasant Ravi got ₹30 lakh.

Several offices and schools in the southern states have announced a holiday on August 10, the release day for Jailer. A company said in its notice that it declared a holiday on August 10 'to avoid piled up leave requests to the HR department'. The notice further said, “We also take the privilege of going the extra mile to support antipiracy by providing free tickets to employees...”

About Jailer

The movie marks Rajinikanth's return to the big screen after a two-year break and sees him in the role of a retired police officer. Jailer marks his first collaboration with Nelson Dilipkumar.

The official trailer for Rajinikanth's Jailer, titled Jailer Showcase, was released earlier this month. The trailer also gave a glimpse of Jackie Shroff as he threatens Rajinikanth over a phone call. Jailer also stars Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan.

