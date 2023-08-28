‘This is 2G party’: Pawan Khera on Amit Shah's ‘4G’ jibe at Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday hit back at Union home minister Amit Shah over the latter's ‘4G’ jibe at the Congress. Congress leader Pawan Khera and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Telangana's Khammam, Shah had taken a swipe at Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).



"The Congress is a 4G party--Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira ji, Rajiv ji and now Rahul Gandhi--It is a four generation party. KCR's (as Chandrasekhar Rao is also known) party is the 2G party (KCR and (his son) KTR) and Owaisi's party is 3G party," PTI quoted Shah as saying.

"Neither 2G will come (win), 3G will come and nor 4G will come. Now is the turn of the lotus (to come to power)," Shah had said.



Responding to Shah's barb, Khera, who is also the Congress's media and publicity department chairperson, said,"This (BJP) is 2G party, Modi and Shah. JP Nadda is the president of the party, yet he doesn't have a role in the party. The home minister is doing campaigning instead of looking after his ministry...".

Not only Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi also hit back at Shah over his 2G jibe at Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Amit Shah is daydreaming that BJP will come to power in Telangana. They must forget about coming into power, they will get less than 5 seats in Telangana. They won’t even cross single digits in Telangana. They are in a misconception that the people of Telangana will believe them”, BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy told ANI.

"Why is BJP not believed by the people of Telangana? BRS is not a family party and Telangana is our family. They have never helped Telangana despite the recommendations made by NITI Ayog," he added.



Telangana, currently ruled by BRS (formerly TRS), goes to polls at the end of this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON