Amit Shah launches scathing attack on KCR govt, vows BJP victory

Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Sunday addressed the ‘Raithu Gosa BJP Bharosa’ rally at Khammam in Telangana. Union Minister Amit Shah attacks KCR government at Raithu Gosa 'BJP Bharosa' Rally in Telangana

Addressing the rally, HM Shah rallied full-blown attacks on the state's KCR government, "The countdown to the end of the atrocious, corrupt KCR government which is also hands in glove with Owaisi has begun. The youths of Telangana who laid their lives in the Telangana Mukti Sangram did not do so to sit with Razakars. But that is what KCR is doing today. KCR has shattered the dreams of the soldiers of the Telangana Mukti Sangram by conniving with Owaisi.”

He also said that in the election which is to be held soon, KCR is going to bid farewell and a BJP government with absolute majority is going to be formed. “Today I am in Bhadrachalam which is known as the Ayodhya of the south. It is the place where Bhakt Ram Das chose the pains to remain in the Nizam’s captivity for 12 years to build a Ram Temple,” he added. He jibed, “The election symbol of the BRS is a car. This car goes to Bhadrachalam but never reaches Ram Temple because the steering of the car is in the hands of Owaisi.”

Shah also said, “KCR need not worry now, because he will neither remain a chief minister nor he will have to go to the Ram Temple. It is the BJP chief minister who soon will be paying his visits to the Ram Temple in Bhadrachalam with a lotus in his hands.” He remarked, “KCR thinks that if he inflicts atrocities upon the BJP leaders then the BJP will stop its movement. Our leader Kishan Reddy was arrested because he fought against corruption. Bandi Sanjay was arrested. Rajendra Kumar was shown the door in the assembly. We know that he wants to make KTR the chief minister. But this time around neither KCR nor KTR will become chief minister. Whoever becomes the chief minister this time around will be from the BJP.”

He also said, “The Congress party is a 4G party. Here 4G means Jawaharlal Ji, Indira Ji, Rajiv Ji and Now Rahul Gandhi. It is a four-generation party On the other hand, the KCR’s party is a 2G party that has two generations in politics they are KCR and KTR. And the Owaisi’s party is a 3G party. Now neither 2G,3G nor 4G will come. It is the lotus’s turn now.”

He continued, “KCR made promises to give homes to the poor and made many promises to the farmers and Dalits. Promised the youths of unemployment allowance. But in the last nine years, KCR has fulfilled none of these promises.”

He said that PM Modi has increased the agricultural budget to Rs. 1.25 lakh crore from a mere Rs.22,000 crore during the Congress’ time and loans to farmers were increased from Rs.7 lakh crore to 20 lakh crore, increased food grain production from 265 million tons in Congess’ time to 323 million tons. Similarly, the Congress government used to buy 475 lakh metric tons of rice which PM increased to 900 lakh metric tons, increasing MSP on rice by 66% to Rs.2183. Under the Kisan Sammriddhi Yojana 11 crore farmers have been paid Rs.2.60 lakh crores by PM Modi every year.

He said, “Recently the Congress chief came and said that after the election KCR and the BJP will ally. I want to ask him why is he lying at this age. I have come to tell the people of Telangana, come what may we will never ally with KCR. Because he is in connivance with Owaisi. Let alone allying with the Majlis we don’t even share the stage with them. I want to remind Kharge Ji that it is the Congress that has ILU, ILU relationship with the Majlis.”

“I want to ask KCR and Kharge Ji what was the amount of funds they released for united Andhra Pradesh when they were in power for 10 years. It was only Rs.2 lakh crore. We have released Rs.2.80 lakh crore only for Telangana. Modi Ji got toilets built for 33 lakh poor, and 1.90 crore poor have been given food grains 5 kilos of food grains free of cost every month, 11 lakh women have been given gas cylinders, and 2.5 lakh poor have been given homes. At last, I want to say that we have to throw out the anti-Dalit, anti-farmer, anti-youth and anti-woman KCR government,” he said.

