Daily brief: UP's Ayodhya set for new Guinness World Record on Deepotsav in PM Modi's presence, and all the latest news

In PM Modi's presence, Ayodhya set for new record on Deepotsav | Top 10 facts

Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district is set to create another Guinness World Record by lighting around 18 lakh earthen lamps as part of Deepotsav, the Diwali celebrations that will include fireworks, a laser show and the staging of Ramlilas, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Read more.

Before Diwali, Rajya MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's message for ‘soan papdi haters’

When it comes to Diwali sweets, soan papdi instantly pops up in our minds - all thanks to friends and family members for playing 'passing the parcel' with it. Interestingly, soan papdi not only rules the Indian markets during the festive season, but also creates a meme fest on social media. Read more.

Narayan Rane claims 4 MLAs of Uddhav Thackeray faction in touch with him

Union minister Narayan Rane on Saturday claimed that four MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena are in touch with him to join the ruling faction in Maharashtra, led by chief minister Eknath Shinde. Read more.

Melbourne weather forecast India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Will rain affect marquee clash between Rohit, Babar's sides?

Team India will take on Pakistan in a blockbuster clash at the T20 World Cup on Sunday evening. Both sides will meet in men's cricket for the third time this year; India and Pakistan took on each other twice in the Asia Cup last month. Read more.

Bhumi Pednekar's star-studded Diwali bash

On October 21, Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar hosted a grand Diwali bash at their Mumbai residence. Watch here.

Katrina Kaif is overwhelmed as Gauri Khan gives her terrace a makeover. Watch video

Katrina Kaif is the latest celebrity to get a home makeover from interior designer Gauri Khan. Read more.

