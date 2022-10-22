Home / India News / Before Diwali, Rajya MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's message for ‘soan papdi haters’

Before Diwali, Rajya MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's message for ‘soan papdi haters’

Published on Oct 22, 2022 05:29 PM IST

As this year's Diwali is just around the corner, soan papdi has already become the talk of the town on the internet.

Ishika Yadav

When it comes to Diwali sweets, soan papdi instantly pops up in our minds - all thanks to friends and family members for playing 'passing the parcel' with it. Interestingly, soan papdi not only rules the Indian markets during the festive season, but also creates a meme fest on social media.

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi could also not stop herself from responding to a meme, which showed a cut-out of an Indian map filled with soan papdi images. The post read: “Pre-Diwali satellite view of India by NASA.”

To this, the Rajya Sabha member, who is with Uddhav Thackeray's party, replied saying: “Stop hating on soan papdi folks!”

As this year's Diwali is just around the corner, soan papdi has already become the talk of the town on the internet. "A Pilot is the second highest traveller in the world in October month Soan papdi is still at first," a Twitter user wrote on relatives forwarding boxes on the sweet. “It is time for Sonpapdi to play musical chairs among relatives and friends,” said another. “Dear Soan Papdi…You're so sweet..But unwanted,” another account tweeted with an image that called fall declaring soan papdi ‘the most unwanted sweet of Diwali.’

Diwali would be celebrated across the country on Monday, which will be followed by Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Revellers have already doubled up on their shopping spree with Dhanteras being celebrated on Saturday.

So, how many soan papdi boxes have you received so far?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ishika Yadav

    A journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital and broadcast media, Ishika Yadav covers Indian Politics, World News and Human Interest pieces for Hindustan Times.

