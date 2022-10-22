Katrina Kaif is overwhelmed as Gauri Khan gives her terrace a makeover. Watch video

Katrina Kaif is the latest celebrity to get a home makeover from interior designer Gauri Khan. The actor featured on the latest episode of Gauri's new show Dream Homes with Gauri Khan where Gauri gave her terrace a makeover. (Also read: Katrina Kaif’s home is a boho paradise. Step inside her Instagram-ready flat with these pics)

Katrina's brief for Gauri for the kind of space she wants was, “A place that looks also fun, cause let's be honest we have to take a lot of pictures, you know Instagram and stuff.” And Katrina and her husband Vicky Kaushal do take a lot of pictures at their terrace and share them on Instagram.

A video shared on YouTube shows Katrina's reaction to the new terrace. Dressed in a tie-dye shirt and pants combo, Katrina takes a tour of her new terrace. It is decorated with a beige outdoor couch, a large centre table with lanterns and plants. “Wow, I just love the lighting. First of all the lighting is the most important thing in any space. This looks so cosy and so cute. And the trees, the greenery that she has done is just the thing that transforms this place,” Katrina said about her new space. Watch the video here:

Gauri has so far transformed the spaces of Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Kabir Khan on the show. Gauri is among the most sought-after designers of the country but recently spoke about the challenges she faces at work for being Shah Rukh Khan's wife.

Speaking about it on Koffee With Karan, she said, "When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan's wife. It works against me 50 per cent of the time," she shared.

Katrina moved into her new home after her wedding with Vicky last year. They are neighbours to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

