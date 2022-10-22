Narayan Rane claims 4 MLAs of Uddhav Thackeray faction in touch with him

Union minister Narayan Rane on Saturday claimed that four MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena are in touch with him to join the ruling faction in Maharashtra, led by chief minister Eknath Shinde. Rane's claim came amid the ongoing tussle between both factions ahead of a crucial Mumbai's Andheri East Assembly bypolls. Rane, a former Maharashtra CM, however, did not divulge the names of the said MLAs.

"From 56 MLAs, there are hardly six to seven left (in the Uddhav Thackeray faction). Those too are on the way out. Four MLAs are in touch with me but I won't divulge their names," Rane was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He made the remarks in Pune where he was part of the government's 'Rozgar Mela'.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction is yet to respond to Rane's claim.

Rane also mocked Thackeray, stating that his politics was confined to "Matoshree" (the private residence of the Thackerays in Mumbai). He added, "There is no faction of the Sena left."

Rane also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking various government departments and ministries in June to recruit 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half.

Modi launched the 'Rojgar Mela', a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, through video conferencing on Saturday. During the event, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

A government statement said this was a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the prime minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens.

(With PTI inputs)

