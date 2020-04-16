Delhi, Maharashtra see dip in new patients, 2nd highest Covid-19 recoveries in Kerala

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 11:12 IST

While the number of coronavirus cases breached the 12,000-mark on Thursday, reports showed signs of some respite for top Covid-19 affected regions like Delhi and Maharashtra.

As per the health bulletin released by the government, Delhi reported only 17 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday - lowest figure for Delhi in April.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, witnessed a drop of over 30% in the new cases on Wednesday when compared to Tuesday’s figures - this was the lowest rise for the state in the past 6 days. On Wednesday, the state reported 232 new Covid-19 cases as compared to Tuesday’s figure and exhibited a drop of more than 30%.

Kerala, which was among the top coronavirus hotspots of the country, has managed to slow down its number of new cases and accelerate the number of recoveries.

The state has the second-highest rate of coronavirus patient recovery with 218 patients beating the deadly contagion so far.

However, it would be too early to say if such figures indicate the ‘flattening’ of the coronavirus curve in India. Other states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan continue to witness a surge in new cases while states like Meghalaya, which previously had no cases of the disease, have also reported patients suffering from the virus.

To flatten the Covid-19 curve, India needs to ensure that the virus does not spread any further and that a trend of drop in new cases is established all across along with a rise in the number of recoveries, especially in the coronavirus hotspots.

The government on Wednesday released a list of 170 hotspot districts which include all major metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Tamil Nadu tops the list with 22 districts in the hotspots while Rajasthan and Maharashtra are second on the list with 11 each.