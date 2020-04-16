e-paper
Home / India News / All Delhi districts in 170 Covid-19 hostpots, Tamil Nadu tops the list

All Delhi districts in 170 Covid-19 hostpots, Tamil Nadu tops the list

According to the government, a Covid-19 hotspot which will be called a red zone would be a district or city that contributes to more than 80 per cent of the cases in the country or the state.

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 10:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Health workers visit door-to-door to conduct thermal screening to detect Covid-19, in Uttarpara area of Hooghly near Kolkata on Wednesday.
Health workers visit door-to-door to conduct thermal screening to detect Covid-19, in Uttarpara area of Hooghly near Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
         

After extending the nationwide lockdown, the Union health ministry on Wednesday released a list of 170 hotspot districts.

All the major metros including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengalauru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad are part of the list of hotspots notified by the ministry. Tamil Nadu tops the list with 22 districts in the hotspots while Rajasthan and Maharashtra are second on the list with 11 each.

These districts were classified as hotspots or red zone after a letter from India’s health secretary Preeti Sudan. It adds that 123 of these districts have seen large outbreaks of Covid-19 infections and 47, clusters . The letter, a copy of which has been seen by HT, also lists 207 more districts where there are “clusters” of infections. All other districts are in the “green zone”.

Here is the list of hostpots identified by the government:

Delhi: All nine districts, namely South, South West, Shahdara, South East, West, North, Central, East and New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Spsr Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, YSR, West Godavari, Chittoor, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur

Bihar: Siwan

Entire Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Korba

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Surat, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Rajkot

Haryana: Nuh, Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Udhampur, Kupwara

Karnataka: Bengaluru urban, Mysore, Belagavi

Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Ernakulam, Mallapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta

Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargone, Ujjain, Hoshangabad

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Sangli, Nashik, Thane, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai suburban, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal

Odisha: Khordha

Punjab: SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar

Rajasthan: Jaipur, Jodhpur, Tonk, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Kota, Banswara, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu

Tamil Nadu: Madurai, Tuticorin, Chennai, Salem, Cuddalore, Coimbatore, Erode, Vellore, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Theni, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Karur, Viruhnagar, Kanyakumari, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam

Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Ranga Reddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Medhchal Malkagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh: Noida, Lucknow, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra

Uttarakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North

