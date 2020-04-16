All Delhi districts in 170 Covid-19 hostpots, Tamil Nadu tops the list
According to the government, a Covid-19 hotspot which will be called a red zone would be a district or city that contributes to more than 80 per cent of the cases in the country or the state.india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 10:18 IST
After extending the nationwide lockdown, the Union health ministry on Wednesday released a list of 170 hotspot districts.
All the major metros including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengalauru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad are part of the list of hotspots notified by the ministry. Tamil Nadu tops the list with 22 districts in the hotspots while Rajasthan and Maharashtra are second on the list with 11 each.
These districts were classified as hotspots or red zone after a letter from India’s health secretary Preeti Sudan. It adds that 123 of these districts have seen large outbreaks of Covid-19 infections and 47, clusters . The letter, a copy of which has been seen by HT, also lists 207 more districts where there are “clusters” of infections. All other districts are in the “green zone”.
Here is the list of hostpots identified by the government:
Delhi: All nine districts, namely South, South West, Shahdara, South East, West, North, Central, East and New Delhi
Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Spsr Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, YSR, West Godavari, Chittoor, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur
Bihar: Siwan
Entire Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh: Korba
Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Surat, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Rajkot
Haryana: Nuh, Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad
Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Udhampur, Kupwara
Karnataka: Bengaluru urban, Mysore, Belagavi
Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Ernakulam, Mallapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta
Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargone, Ujjain, Hoshangabad
Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Sangli, Nashik, Thane, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai suburban, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal
Odisha: Khordha
Punjab: SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar
Rajasthan: Jaipur, Jodhpur, Tonk, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Kota, Banswara, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu
Tamil Nadu: Madurai, Tuticorin, Chennai, Salem, Cuddalore, Coimbatore, Erode, Vellore, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Theni, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Karur, Viruhnagar, Kanyakumari, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam
Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Ranga Reddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Medhchal Malkagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal
Uttar Pradesh: Noida, Lucknow, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra
Uttarakhand: Dehradun
West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North