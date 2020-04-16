Cases near 3500 in Maharashtra; over 1000 patients in Rajasthan, TN: Covid-19 state tally

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 09:52 IST

The Ministry of Health on Thursday updated the coronavirus tally in the country to 12,380, the figure includes 10,477 active cases, 1,488 people who have been cured or discharged and 414 deaths.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continue to struggle with the rising number of coronavirus cases.

In Maharashtra, the total number of coronavirus cases neared 3,500 while in the national capital the cases rose to 1,650.

Here’s a look at the statewise tally of coronavirus active cases, fatalities and recovered patients.

Maharashtra

With 2,916 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 187 deaths so far while 295 patients have recovered.

Delhi

Delhi has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 1,578 people have tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. 32 people have died from the infection while 40 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country which now stand at 1242. Tamil Nadu has seen 118 recoveries and 14 Covid-19 deaths.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 1023 on Thursday. The state has reported three fatalities, and 147 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 987 positive cases of coronavirus. 53 people have died from Covid-19 here while 64 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

735 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 51 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 11 have died from the infection here.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 766 coronavirus cases and 64 recoveries so far. 33 people have died from the infection in the state.

Telangana

647 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 120 people have made a recovery from the virus while 18 people have died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 525 positive Covid-19 patients and 20 cases of recovery. 14 people have died.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 388 coronavirus cases on Thursday. Kerala has witnessed three deaths due to Covid-19 while 218 people have successfully recovered.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 279 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths. 80 people have been cured and discharged.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 300. Four people have died from the infection while 36 were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 205 and 186 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 13 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. 43 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 27 in Punjab.

231 people have been affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in West Bengal. There have been seven deaths and 42 recoveries in the state. Odisha has 60 Covid-19 positive patients, 18 have recovered while one person has died. In Bihar, 70 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has died while 29 patients have recovered.

Assam has reported 33 Covid-19 cases, one person has died. Uttarakhand has 37 coronavirus patients, 9 patients have recovered from the infection. In Chandigarh, 21 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and seven have recovered. Andaman has recorded 11 coronavirus cases, 10 have recovered. Chhattisgarh has recorded 33 cases of coronavirus and 17 people have recovered.

Ladakh has 17 patients, 10 people have recovered. Goa has reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, five patients have recovered. Himachal Pradesh has 35 cases, one patient has died and 16 have recovered. Pondicherry has reported seven cases, one has recovered. Jharkhand has 28 Covid-19 cases, two patients have died. Meghalaya has reported seven cases and one death.

Two coronavirus cases have been reported in Manipur, one has recovered. Tripura also has two Covid-19 patients, one has recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram

Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. The Prime Minister said that though India took timely steps to control the spread of novel coronavirus, there is an urgent need to scale up efforts to ensure no new hotspots emerge.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.