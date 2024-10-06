Delhi: Ramleela performer dies after suffering heart attack on stage

A 45-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack on the stage while performing the role of Lord Rama at a Ramleela event in Shahdara's Vishwakarma Nagar in Delhi. Sushil Kaushik (45) seen performing as Lord Ram.(@IVibhorAggarwal X)

Police said he was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival, news agency PTI reported.

The deceased, identified as Sushil Kaushik, is a property dealer by profession and had been performing at Ramleela events out of passion. In a video gone viral on social media, the man can be seen rushing behind the stage while holding his chest in pain.

In January, a 62-year-old man playing Lord Hanuman suffered a similar fate during a Ramleela event in Haryana's Bhiwani, reported India Today.

The festive season in Delhi

During the festive season of Navratri, Delhi is expected to host over 1,000 Ramleela events and hundreds of Durga Puja pandals which are expected to see widespread public participation and generate revenue for businesses. Tent houses and decoration companies are expected to see a surge in business due to the large-scale fairs and festival-related events, reported ANI.

Celebrations in Delhi are also themed based on the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Sri Ram Lila Society claimed to have erected the tallest Ravan effigy in India, standing at an impressive 211 feet tall in Dwarka's Sector 10.

"As we can see, sin is increasing in society so this effigy depicts the increasing sins and we will burn them all on Dussehra, that is, on October 12, 2024. We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the ceremony, and we are hopeful for a positive reply. We have sent the invitation to other BJP leaders as well," said Rajesh Gehlot, Chairman of the organizing committee.

According to an estimate by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the festive season is expected to generate business of over ₹50,000 crore nationwide. Delhi is expected to generate revenues of over ₹8,000 crore, providing a significant boost to traders.

Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT Secretary General, said this year's festive shopping will prominently feature Indian-made products, with declining interest in Chinese goods.

(With agency inputs)