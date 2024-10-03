Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court pulls up Centre, Haryana and Punjab

The Supreme Court on Thursday rapped the state governments of Punjab and Haryana for collecting just nominal compensation from farmers burning paddy stubble, leading to poor air quality in Delhi, news agency PTI reported. A farmer burns crop stubble in Punjab. Every year, farm fires cause air pollution in Delhi during winters. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai will make a bio-decomposer solution that turns stubble into manure to prevent farmers from burning it. (HT Photo)(HT file)

The apex court also slammed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for its failure to control to control stubble burning around the national capital and said the body made no effort to implement its direction to prevent such incidents.

The court observed that only 5 out of eleven members attended the body's meeting convened on August 29 to discuss air pollution in Delhi and the apex court's directions were “not even discussed”.

A bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih also noted that CAQM has not launched a single prosecution against cases registered over stubble burning.

The court directed the Centre and CAQM to file affidavits within a week and posted the case for further hearing on October 16.

