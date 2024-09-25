WFH, odd-even scheme among Delhi govt's 21-point winter action plan to curb pollution

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday unveiled the Winter Action Plan for the national capital, based on which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government aims to curb air pollution in the city. The AAP government unveiled a 21-point action plan for the next few months, which included emergency measures like work from home (WFH) for offices, and artificial rain. An anti-smog gun sprays water into the atmosphere to reduce dust pollution at in Delhi (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

"This year, our theme is 'Mil Kar Chale, Pradushan Se Lade'," Rai said, adding that the AAP government in the national capital will start working on it from Wednesday.

Speaking on the action plan, Gopal Rai said the high pollution areas in Delhi will be monitored using drones. The drone monitoring will be done in real-time to ascertain the reason behind the high air pollution in these areas.

Delhi Winter Action Plan: Measures to curb pollution

The AAP government will deploy drones to identify the root cause of pollution in hotspots, and deploy anti-smog guns in those areas, with the frequency increased this year. The government will also run an anti-dust campaign, and deploy road-sweeping machines throughout Delhi.

"A ban on firecrackers will be implemented this year as well and once the notification is issued, the ban will be fully enforced. GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) stages will come into effect and 588 teams have been formed to control the open burning of garbage," Rai said.

The minister further said that in case of an emergency situation due to high pollution, work from home for offices and voluntary reduction of private vehicle usage will be encouraged. The odd-even scheme for vehicles may also be implemented during the peak pollution season.

The Delhi government is also preparing for artificial rain to improve the AQI of the city from November 1-15, when Diwali and stubble burning lead to high pollution.

A special task force has been formed, comprising six members who will monitor the pollution levels and take action accordingly.

(With inputs from PTI)