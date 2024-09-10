DPCC is corrupt, says urban development minister

New Delhi Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. (HT Archive)

A day after an environmental engineer of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) was arrested in a case of bribery by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday termed the body “corrupt” and said the arrest should have taken place much earlier.

“If you look at any industrial area in Delhi, be it Okhla or Naraina, they will tell you it (DPCC) is a corrupt department. That is the reason why compliances only remain on paper. They (DPCC) take money from businesspersons on a monthly basis and then put all these compliances in the same drain that goes in the Yamuna,” Bharadwaj said, addressing a press conference.

Bharadwaj was initially speaking about alleged corruption in the desilting of drains, during which he was asked about similar corruption in DPCC, sparking his reaction to the arrest. “This (arrest) has happened very late. I would say this (arrest) is too little and too late,” he said.

DPCC is an autonomous body empowered by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to take action against violators under the air and water acts. It is headed by an IAS-level officer, and members include principal secretary (environment), secretary (urban development), commissioner (transport) and director (health services), among others.

The CBI on Monday said it had arrested two men, including a senior environmental DPCC engineer and the son of a middleman, exchanging a bribe of ₹91,500. Cash of approximately ₹2.39 crore was later recovered from the premises of the DPCC official.