Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones double up in 15 days as tally surges beyond 22,000

india

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 08:03 IST

With the rising incidence of coronavirus cases in the national capital, the number of Covid-19 containment zones have also increased at a rapid pace. Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi have gone up to 158 while 58 zones have been de-contained till date, Delhi government data stated on Wednesday.

Delhi has witnessed its Covid-19 containment zones double in the last 15 days. On May 18, the national capital had a total of 73 containment zones which rose to 83 on May 24.

South-West and North districts have the highest number of containment zones at 31 each and West district has 30. The South-East district has 27 containment zones while the South district has 26 zones.

The East district has 17 containment zones, North-West district has 15 containment zones and New Delhi district has 14 zones. The Central and Shahdara districts have 10 zones each. North-East district has the least number of containment zones at five.

As per the Centre’s direction, no relaxation will be provided in Covid-19 containment zones until June 30.

The national capital has reported over 20,000 Covid-19 cases till date. On Wednesday, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally soared to 22,132. The death toll here due to the coronavirus disease has climbed to 556 while 9243 patients have recovered from Covid-19 or have been discharged from hospitals. A day earlier, on Tuesday, Delhi had reported 1,298 new cases of the Covid-19, as per the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin.

Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that national capital’s borders will be shut for a week and only essential services will be allowed. The order came hours after Haryana opened Gurgaon-Delhi borders in line with the Centre’s revised guidelines for Unlock 1.