e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi’s coronavirus tally breaches 13,000-mark, health minister says ‘41 Covid-19 zones de-contained’

Delhi’s coronavirus tally breaches 13,000-mark, health minister says ‘41 Covid-19 zones de-contained’

The number of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi stands at 83, the minister said.

india Updated: May 24, 2020 13:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
industan Times, New Delhi
Earlier this week, the South Delhi district administration added two more areas to the list of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi.
Earlier this week, the South Delhi district administration added two more areas to the list of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that 508 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the national capital till May 23 midnight. The coronavirus tally in Delhi now stands at 13,418, while 261 people have died due to coronavirus in Delhi, the minister added.

Jain also talked to reporters about the Covid-19 containment zones in the national capital, stating that the number of containment zones now stands at 83.

House numbers 600-800 in Hari Nagar, Rani Bagh and two houses at street number 8, Shastri Park have been declared as new containment zones. “Till now, 41 zones have been de-contained,” Jain said.

 Also read: 67% of India’s Covid-19 cases come from 4 states

Earlier this week, the South Delhi district administration added two more areas to the list of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi.

South Delhi’s Zamrudpur in Greater Kailash and Dakshinpuri were added as Covid-19 containment zones.

This comes when the Delhi government has partially lifted restrictions on movement across the national capital amid lockdown 4.0 in a bid to restart economic activity.

 

Public transport, barring Delhi Metro, has resumed operation in Delhi on conditions. Standalone shops have also lifted shutters. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged citizens to show discipline amid the coronavirus crisis ensure that the virus does not spread further. He said that no relaxations will be provided in Covid-19 containment zones.

Large gatherings, places of worship, malls, educational institutes, theatres, dine-in restaurants, barbershops and salons are still shut in Delhi amid the fourth phase of the lockdown. “Vulnerable people” such as the elderly, pregnant women, children are urged to avoid stepping out of their homes.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In