Home / Delhi News / Containment zones in Delhi soar to 158 after 11 new areas added to list

Containment zones in Delhi soar to 158 after 11 new areas added to list

This rise in Delhi’s containment zones came as the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the Capital surged past the 22,000-mark, as per the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin.

delhi Updated: Jun 03, 2020 13:29 IST
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view from above as business resumes in Khari Baoli wholesale market in New Delhi, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The number of containment zones in Delhi has gone up to 158 and 58 zones have been de-contained till date, news agency ANI reported citing government data on Wednesday.

This came as the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the Capital surged past the 22,000-mark, as per the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin.

South-West and North districts have the highest number of containment zones at 31 each and West district has 30. The South-East district has 27 containment zones while the South district has 26 zones.

The East district has 17 containment zones, North-West district has 15 containment zones and New Delhi district has 14 zones. The Central and Shahdara districts have 10 zones each.

North-East district has the least number of containment zones at five.

Delhi had reported 1,298 new cases of the Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases reported in the city so far to 22,312, as per the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin.

The number of new cases shot up again after a slight dip on Monday, when Delhi added 990 patients to its tally.

top news
Cyclone Nisarga landfall begins, will take 3 hours to complete: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga: 60,000 people evacuated from Konkan, over 7,000 boats brought back
LIVE: Epidemiologist admits Sweden’s Covid-19 strategy had loopholes
Chinese and European variants of Sars-Cov-2 most prevalent in India
Live: Nearly 1 lakh evacuated from cyclone spot, says NDRF Chief
He didn’t want me in AUS tour:When Ganguly rejected Irfan in selection meet
Arabian Sea witnessing more cyclones, say experts; explain why
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
