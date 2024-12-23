Delhi's ‘severe’ air quality unchanged despite drizzle

Delhi's air quality on Monday remained in the ‘severe category’ with an AQI of 406 for the second day in a row, despite light rain in the morning, reported news agency PTI. Vehicles ply on roads amid the fog on a cold winter day, in New Delhi on Monday(Vipin Kumar)

Some areas such as Anand Vihar recorded an AQI as high as 443, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 7 pm. Wazirpur recorded an AQI of 460 and Bawana recorded an AQI of 476.

The main pollutant recorded was PM 2.5, which poses significant health risks as these particles can penetrate deep into the lungs when inhaled.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 - 'satisfactory', 101 and 200- 'moderate', 201 and 300 -'poor', 301 and 400 -'very poor', and 401 and 500 is considered 'severe'.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 18.4 degrees celsius, 2.3 degrees below the season's average, after a drizzle in parts of Delhi on Monday morning, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature was 8.6 degrees celsius, also below the seasonal average.

Fog persisted in the national capital as well in the early hours of the morning, with humidity levels ranging from 79 per cent to 95 per cent.

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies and light rain on Tuesday as well, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 19 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively. The IMD has also forecast below-normal cold wave days in north-western India this winter, reported news agency ANI.

GRAP stage IV measures have been imposed in Delhi-NCR since December 16 after the deterioration in air quality.