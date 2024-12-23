Menu Explore
Parts of Delhi receive light rain, min temp rises, air quality close to severe

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 23, 2024 10:43 AM IST

A more active western disturbance is expected to impact the region from Thursday and cause widespread light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers

Parts of Delhi received light rain on Monday even as the minimum temperature rose and the air quality continued to be almost in the “severe” category. An air quality index (AQI) of 400 (very poor) was recorded at 9am compared to a 24-hour average of 409 (severe) a day earlier. The air quality was likely to remain “very poor” on Monday.

The air quality was likely to stay in the “very poor” category. (HT PHOTO)
The air quality was likely to stay in the “very poor” category. (HT PHOTO)

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 as “moderate”, 201 and 300 as “poor”, 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, on Monday rose to 8.6°C, one degree above the normal and 1.3°C above that recorded a day before. Palam recorded a minimum of 11.6°C, four degrees above the normal.

Palam recorded 0.4mm of rain between 5.30 am and 8.30am while the other stations recorded trace rain. “This drizzle is due to the influence of a western disturbance. The effects of this will not last and are likely to subside by Tuesday,” said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official. He added a more active western disturbance is expected to impact the region from Thursday and cause widespread light to moderate rain, accompanied by thundershowers.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday, warning people of a moderate to dense fog in the early hours of the day.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
