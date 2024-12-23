Delhi election: BJP slams AAP over Delhi air pollution, Yamuna in ‘Aarop Patra’, Arvind Kejriwal responds

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday unveiled an ‘Aarop Patra’ (chargesheet) against Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi ahead of the assembly election.



BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur, city BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, and other party leaders attended the event.



“They promised to make Delhi's schools world-class, yet over 2,00,000 students are still deprived of education. They promised 24/7 clean and free water, but today, thousands of families are forced to buy water from tankers after spending money,” ANI quoted Thakur as saying.



New Delhi: BJP MP Anurag Thakur addresses the gathering during the release of a chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)

"They promised free clinics and large hospitals in Delhi, but today 70 per cent of patients are compelled to seek treatment in private hospitals. The AQI level once crossed 1200 and is still above 500. They promised to make Delhi corruption-free, but eight ministers, one MP, and 15 MLAs from their party have already been to jail," the former Union minister added.

BJP slams Kejriwal over Yamuna pollution

Continuing his attack on Atishi-led AAP government, Thakur highlighted the froth in the river Yamuna.



“People from Purvanchal used to perform Chhath Puja with devotion and rituals on the banks of the Yamuna but Kejriwal's government had polluted the Yamuna so much that now celebrating the festival has stopped.”

"Ten years have passed, has the Yamuna been cleaned? Delhi's AQI went above 500, the Yamuna is heavily polluted, thank you, Kejriwal government. In return, the people of Delhi were left without even basic access to water. The Prime Minister's Jal Jeevan Mission ensured water supply to everyone, but Kejriwal did not allow it to be implemented here," Thakur added.

"We need to save Delhi from Kejriwal's corruption and pollution. I appeal to Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna because if it is not cleaned by 2025, we will hold him accountable," the BJP MP said.

Further, Anurag Thakur alleged that there have been multiple scams in the AAP government.

"The water board scam, the classroom scam, the Mohalla Clinic scam, the Waqf Board scam, the liquor scam, DTC scandals, and so on. What kind of government is this? We will work to save Delhi. Kejriwal is a friend of the corrupt and a criminal of Delhi. We will not forgive him but will clean up the mess he has made," he said.

"This is the only government where the health minister, deputy CM, and CM were all in jail. This was not a government for the people but a government for the jail," Thakur said.

Kejriwal responds to BJP's ‘Aarop Patra’

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal hit back at the BJP's ‘Aarop Patra’, saying,"BJP has no agenda to contest elections. They should tell the people of Delhi what they have done for Delhi in 5 years."



“AAP has done a lot of work for Delhiites in terms of electricity, water, women's travel, roads and many other things. What work have these people done...the law and order situation in Delhi has collapsed...they have not done any work. Now that they have come for elections, they are issuing chargesheet against me...they do not have a CM face,” the former chief minister told ANI.