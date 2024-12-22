Menu Explore
‘Why do they hate Delhi so much?’: Kejriwal on Centre over R-Day tableau exclusion

ByHT News Desk
Dec 22, 2024 04:02 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal questioned the Centre's motives, asking why Delhi’s tableau had been excluded for several years.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday criticised the Narendra Modi-led Centre for excluding Delhi's tableau from the upcoming Republic Day parade, calling it "politics" that disregards the capital city's rightful representation.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference.(ANI)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference.(ANI)

At a press conference, Kejriwal questioned the Centre's motives, asking why Delhi’s tableau had been excluded for several years.

"Delhi is the capital of India and the tableau of Delhi should participate every year in the 26th January parade. For the last so many years, the tableau of Delhi is not allowed to participate in the parade. What kind of politics is this? Why do they hate the people of Delhi so much? Why should the people of Delhi vote for them?" PTI quoted the former Delhi chief minister as saying.

Notably, tableaux from 15 states and Union territories have been selected to take part in the Republic Day parade. The tableau proposed by Delhi did not meet the selection cut, the officials said.

Kejriwal also launched an attack on the Central, accusing it of “lacking a vision” for the people of Delhi, particularly ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

"They have no narrative for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. They have no vision for the people of Delhi. They only abuse Kejriwal and AAP. Should we vote for them just for this? Why are the tableau and the people of Delhi being stopped from participating in the 26th January parade?" Kejriwal remarked.

Kejriwal announces registration for Mahila Samman Yojana

Apart from the tableau issue, Kejriwal also announced that registration for 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani Yojana' will begin across the national capital from tomorrow.

Under the initiative, the AAP government aims to provide financial assistance of 2,100 per month to women in Delhi.

READ | After 10-year gap, Chandigarh to display its tableau in Republic Day parade

Kejriwal also assured that the registration process would be convenient, with teams going door-to-door to assist women in signing up for the scheme.

He further announced that the Sanjeevani Yojana would provide free medical treatment for senior citizens above the age of 60 at both private and government hospitals.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
