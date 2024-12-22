After 10-year gap, Chandigarh to display its tableau in Republic Day parade

The city will once again showcase its tableau at the Republic Day parade in Delhi in 2025, marking a decade since its last appearance. The Centre on Saturday approved the tableau proposals of 15 states and Union Territories, including Chandigarh, for the prestigious parade at Kartavya Path. The Centre on Saturday approved the tableau proposals of 15 states and Union Territories, including Chandigarh, for the prestigious parade at Kartavya Path. (HT File)

The city’s last tableau made it to the parade in 2014. Since then, several models proposed by the Chandigarh administration had reached the final stages of selection but were rejected during the fifth round, leaving the city unrepresented.

The tableau, for the 2025 parade, will feature the sculpture of a man doing videography from Japanese Garden in Chandigarh, which denotes how Chandigarh is becoming a preferred destination for film shootings due to its lush greenery, peacefulness, beautiful architecture and lifestyle.

Along with this, it will feature Nek Chand’s artistic creation, Rock Garden and the outer wall of Vidhan Sabha, which is the city’s heritage juxtaposed with mosaic mural design. The back half of the side panel will show the floating solar panels of Dhanas Lake which happens to be the largest floating solar lake of India.

Also, on the trolley, the base of lush green gardens of the city will be a perfect gathering spot for the senior citizens, yoga enthusiasts and tourists. The Gandhi Bhavan, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, is the true epitome of architectural excellence and a heritage treasure of the city, which has also been added to the tableau. Rooster Bird Fountain, another tourist attraction at city Plazza, will also be showcased.

At last, Chandigarh’s cycle track and public bike sharing project will also be featured at the tableau. The city currently has cycle tracks running across almost 300 km which is again the largest track amongst all states and UTs.

The tableau has been designed by a team of four experts, including—associate professor of Government College of Art, Rajesh Kumar Sharma; assistant professor of Government College of Art, Anjali Aggarwal; associate professor of Government College of Art, Anand Kumar Sharma; and assistant professor of Jamia Milia Islamia University, Surangini.

“It captures the essence of Chandigarh with its unprecedented and bold presentation of key symbolic elements of ensemble, which has become the identity of Chandigarh and important tourist attractions for the entire world,” said the designers.

Chandigarh’s last tableau in 2014 showcased the city’s iconic architectural heritage, including landmarks designed by Le Corbusier. The administration now aims to present a fresh perspective, incorporating modern themes and cultural elements unique to the city.